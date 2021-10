This is Sandy Brown Jensen, and you’re listening to Viz City, KLCC’s arts review program. Today, I’d like to encourage us to open our eyes and pay special attention to all the little micro art shows popping up in restaurants, coffee shops and pocket galleries. No matter where you are in our KLCC listening area, artists are bravely putting their art out there to be appreciated. Don’t decide not to walk into a little gallery just because you don’t want to buy anything. An appreciative smile, a word of recognition for something you love is welcome coin of the realm for any artist or art business.

