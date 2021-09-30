CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Bayonetta 3’s Gameplay Trailer Made Me Want Astral Chain 2

By Ash Bates
culturedvultures.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t have been the only one to have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when last week’s Nintendo Direct concluded. The showcase was filled with some stellar announcements, including a brand new Kirby game, the addition of N64 and Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online as an expansion pack and Disco Elysium’s Nintendo Switch release date. All of them are reasons to get excited, but that last announcement was another level.

culturedvultures.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Lemnis Gate New Gameplay Overview Trailer

Frontier Foundry presents a detailed new trailer for Lemni Gate. Above all, it provides a comprehensive overview of how the turnbased strategy title plays out. Lemni Gate out September 28 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
newsbrig.com

Splatoon 3’s trailer shows off new gameplay

Nintendo showed Splatoon 3’s gameplay with a trailer during September’s Nintendo Direct on Thursday, which gives fans a deeper look into the game including more information about its world, the Splatland and a tease of new mechanics. Nintendo first announced Splatoon 3 at February’s Nintendo Direct. We learned more about...
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Yes, Bayonetta 3 does exist—and has a new trailer to prove it

“It seems I’m unfashionably late,” Bayonetta says as her first full voice line in the new gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3. She’s not wrong there—the game was officially announced in December 2017, and we’ve seen nothing of it since. Still, she is here now, and she’s looking better than ever....
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Astral Chain#Action Game#Xbox One#Bayonetta 3#Nintendo Direct#N64#Mega Drive#Nintendo Switch Online#Disco Elysium#Platinumgames
noobfeed.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Announced With Gameplay Trailer

Looks like Kirby is getting the Super Mario Odyssey treatment with a brand new trailer showing off Kirby and the Forgotten Land. As opposed to the 2D sidescrollers this title is a 3D game with more realistic structures peppered in. We see an old civilization city, ruins, and a modern urban setting. Something that goes against Kirby's more traditional settings. There are still bright colors and whimsical enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Bayonetta 3 gets a new trailer and a fresh voice actress

Bayonetta 3 is alive and we got a brand new Nintendo Direct trailer to confirm it. Platinum Games' action extravaganza was the fireworks at the tail end of an already packed showcase and delivered on most fronts. Bayonetta 3 Nintendo Direct trailer. The trailer first shows us a bunch of...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
noisypixel.net

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Shows Gameplay and Reveals English Cast in Trailer

Rocket Panda Games released gameplay of Phantom Breaker: Omnia, the updated version of Phantom Breaker: Extra, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam until early 2022. The game was delayed from its 2021 release date. Luci Christian – Cocoa (Ochaco in My Hero Academia) Monica Rial...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Bayonetta 3 re-emerges with new trailer and 2022 release window

Bayonetta 3 is alive and kicking. Platinum's action game starred in tonight's Nintendo Direct with a new trailer, below, and a 2022 release window. The video shows off plenty of action, with Bayonetta revealing her new look and what sounds like a new voice actress. There's all the over-the-top fighting you'd expect from the series, and a big boss to boot. This time, Bayonetta can directly control demons.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Bayonetta 3 releases next year, here's the first look at gameplay

Announced in 2017, Bayonetta 3 will finally arrive on Switch next year. The release window was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer for the game which was shown off during this evening's Nintendo Direct. Check out the trailer below. As you can see in the video, our favorite witch has...
VIDEO GAMES
thisgengaming.com

Bayonetta 3 Finally Launches on Nintendo Switch in 2022; First Gameplay Revealed

Nintendo ended their September 2021 Nintendo Direct by giving us our first look at Bayonetta 3 from Platinum Games. Bayonetta 3 was first announced all the way back in 2017 so the wait for this one has been long. Thankfully, it appears to almost be over as the game will release in 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. Not much else was revealed but you can check out that gameplay below.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Bayonetta 3 and Splatoon 3 trailers tease big changes afoot

Nintendo’s recently concluded Direct naturally had something for all types of gamers looking forward to spending their winter days with their beloved Switch consoles. Unsurprisingly, there was a ton of announcements dumped on the gaming giant’s fans, from upcoming new titles to expansions for existing games. Some of those are resounding more than others, and the biggest splash sending ripples across the Web seems to be Bayonetta’s new hairdo.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Bayonetta 3' Trailer Reveals the Witch Is Back

At this Thursday’s Nintendo Direct, which revealed the next slate of game titles coming to Nintendo Switch later this year and through 2022, Nintendo saved the best for last. After a long, long wait by fans, Bayonetta 3 was finally announced by the gaming company. The 3-minute trailer provided a highly anticipated first look into what we can expect from the witch’s next adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets two new gameplay trailers on combat and exploration

Eidos Montreal has offered up a couple of new gameplay videos showcasing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in action. The two videos focus on combat and exploration and give us more insight into the ins and outs of gameplay. In combat, each Guardian in the team will be suited to a specific role. Explosives expert Rocket will help take out crowds of enemies with his fiery arsenal. Groot meanwhile is the defender, able to immobilise enemies and even revive his teammates.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Falling Frontier - Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming sci-fi RTS game, Falling Frontier, for a look at gameplay, including outfitting a ship and more. Falling Frontier is coming to PC.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Bayonetta 3 has finally resurfaced with a new trailer

Bayonetta 3 finally resurfaced on Thursday with its first in-game trailer, published four years after its announcement in 2017. Aired during a Nintendo Direct presentation, the new video shows the first gameplay of the PlatinumGames sequel – showing the ability for Bayonetta to directly control demons – and confirms a 2022 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Chorus release date, trailer, gameplay, platforms, and story

If you enjoyed Star Wars Squadrons, keep an eye on Chorus. Every year or two, a new game takes flight combat to the next level. In 2017, Everspace provided fast-paced roguelike action. In 2020, Star Wars Squadrons provided a simulation-like experience in a beloved fictional universe. Now, Chorus from Fishlabs and Deep Silver focuses on the exhilarating fun of zipping around a star system in a spaceship that has a personality of its own.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Bayonetta 3 coming in 2022 — and it finally has a gameplay trailer

Bayonetta made an appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct via a full-on gameplay trailer for Bayonetta 3. Not only is the Umbran Witch back, but she’s returning with a new-old look. Bayonetta is shown here in a style that mirrors her younger self, shown in the first Bayonetta game with the character Cereza. The game will launch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Yoko Taro's Voice of Cards RPG's Trailer Reveals Gameplay, October 28 Launch

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars (Voice of Cards: Dragon no Shima), the new role-playing game from NieR series director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe, and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka. The trailer shows gameplay, the game's October 28 release date, and previews the voice of Todd Haberkorn, who will voice the game's narrative Game Master (akin to the one in traditional tabletop role-playing games). Hiroki Yasumoto is the Game Master in the Japanese version.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy