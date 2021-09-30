Bayonetta 3’s Gameplay Trailer Made Me Want Astral Chain 2
I can’t have been the only one to have experienced a rollercoaster of emotions when last week’s Nintendo Direct concluded. The showcase was filled with some stellar announcements, including a brand new Kirby game, the addition of N64 and Mega Drive games to Nintendo Switch Online as an expansion pack and Disco Elysium’s Nintendo Switch release date. All of them are reasons to get excited, but that last announcement was another level.culturedvultures.com
