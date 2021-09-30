CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Mullen does indeed know who Wan'Dale Robinson is, but if you don't, you should

By Connor O'Gara
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI watched the video, I read the press conference transcript and I came to my own conclusion. Dan Mullen knows who Wan’Dale Robinson is. At a Monday press conference, Florida’s head coach was asked about the Kentucky offense. Specifically, Robinson. Mullen, however, needed some help identifying who Robinson was. Mullen asked for Robinson’s number (1) and then went on to describe how explosive he’s been and how Robinson has been dangerous in play-action, especially with how effective Kentucky is running the ball.

