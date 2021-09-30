CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile technology facilitates decentralized skin and wound trials

Cover picture for the articleA leader from Swift Medical describes the company’s skin and wound management technology, and how their tech empowers patient capture of vital information. Dermatological care and clinical research frequently require the capture of images related to a patient’s condition, but with COVID-19 and other factors making travel to and from a medical facility a problem, a remote, patient-centric solution could help. Carlos Perez, CEO and cofounder of Swift Medical, describes its artificial intelligence (AI) powered platform, and how the company’s technology serves to elevate image capture and management in dermatological trials.

