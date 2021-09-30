Xbox Series X|S shortage to continue into next year, says Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says the Xbox Series X|S supply issues will continue through the rest of the year and into 2022. In an interview with The Wrap (via VGC), Spencer spoke more on supply chain complications, explaining that the current global chip shortage is not the only thing slowing Microsoft down in getting its consoles into the hands of gamers. "I think it's probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem," says Spencer. "When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kinds of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully it's going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year."