Nintendo and Zynga both deny claims that there was a Nintendo Switch 4K model

By Jordan Gerblick
gamesradar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 09/30: Nintendo and Zynga have both denied the existence of a 4K-capable Nintendo Switch model. In the two tweets seen just below, Nintendo has stated another Nintendo Switch model isn't planned at the current time, citing Bloomberg's new report as inaccurate. This could either mean that a new 4K-capable Switch model genuinely isn't in production right now, or it could be Nintendo's way of reassuring those who purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED Model next month, as well as their investors.

www.gamesradar.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#4k Resolution#Nintendo And Zynga#Bloomberg#K Switch#Nvidia
