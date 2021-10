During Capcom’s Online Program for the Tokyo Game Show, more details about the recently announced Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion were shared. In a brief snippet from the expansion’s director Yoshitake Suzuki, the identity of the mysterious monster featured in the teaser trailer was revealed: a new Elder Dragon named Malzeno, with more information to come at a later date. It was also confirmed that more old monsters from past titles will also be returning via the expansion, such as the Shogun Ceanataur.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO