Scarlet Nexus joins Xbox Game Pass today

By Sean Carey
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft announced during its Xbox Tokyo Game Show presentation that Bandai Namco's Scarlet Nexus is coming to Xbox Game Pass today. Scarlet Nexus launched in June earlier this year and was rumoured to join Xbox Game Pass at launch, but Bandai Namco quickly shut down that rumour. Now, Microsoft's Sarah Bond confirmed that the RPG will join the subscription service today. "Game Pass truly is the best way to discover and play your next favourite game," Bond said. "And I'm pleased to share that today you can jump in and play the incredible RPG Scarlet Nexus from Bandai Namco with Xbox Game Pass."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Namco Bandai#Scarlet Nexus#Bandai Namco
