Dezeen Showroom: Impact Acoustic's versatile TwoWay desk organiser is made of sound-absorbing felt and can be easily carried and stored away at the end of a workday. Designed by Impact Acoustic co-founder Jeffrey Ibañez, TwoWay gets its name because it can be used in two positions. Lying down it serves as an in-tray while upright it can be picked up, moved and stored in a locker overnight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO