The IV3 series of vision sensors with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) from Keyence Corp. of America provide flexibility for mistake- and error-proofing in manufacturing. The systems allow for automatic configuration of imaging and detection settings, with the built-in camera, lens, and illumination eliminating the need to select these devices. Immediate finalization of detection results are provided without adverse effects from ambient light. The sensor automatically determines imaging conditions and detection conditions with its AI specifically designed for presence and difference checking. Setting operations are performed using a small amplifier with a built-in high-performance CPU, eliminating the need for a separate high-performance PC.