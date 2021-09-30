Furnace Tracking System
EVERETT, Wash., Sept. 30, 2021 — The Datapaq® Furnace Tracker System from Fluke Process Instruments features a TP6 data logger, thermal barriers, and intuitive software. Users can improve process performance, decrease downtime, and reduce temperature uniformity survey reporting times. The system is designed to be used repeatedly, in-process, and in the most hostile manufacturing environments, providing accurate and reliable through-process temperature surveys. It is available with either 10 or 20 thermocouple inputs and can be specified for use with base or noble metal thermocouples.www.photonics.com
