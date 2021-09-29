Toni Vandivier

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Toni Rae Vandivier, 62, was born on July 12, 1959 in Iowa City. She passed away unexpectedly in her home where she resided with her daughter in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 17. Toni was a one of a kind person, who always put her daughter first and who loved to help people as she worked at Genesis Resource Center in Jefferson, for many years as well as the Greene County Medical Center in dietary. But her true passion would always be serving drinks and making memories with people at her homes away from home. Gean’s Lounge, Stinky’s Misty Lanes, Ferg’s. She would then move on to dietary at the Woodward Resource Center. As time went on, it was time to make a change and she headed to Cedar Rapids where she lived with her daughter, Paulla Rae Kiner, and her four-legged grandchildren. She took employment with To The Rescue continuing to do what she loved, helping people with special needs. Their most need was having her in their lives and them in hers. She genuinely loved helping people any way she could. Toni went above and beyond so much that she has been nominated for the IACP DSP Award for the best DSP in the state of Iowa. I wish Toni could still be with us for the result. In February of 2020, Toni was diagnosed with lung cancer. She was a true fighter during her battle. Toni is preceded in death with her first born Toni Rae Vandivier who passed away at birth on 11/25/1979, her three-legged fur child Zoee, her four-legged grand-cat Joppy, her four- legged grand-dog Samsin, her Brother Dean Vandivier and their father. Survived by her daughter Paulla Rae Kiner, her four-legged grand-dog Nuggett, her grand-cat Mjane, her Brother Mark Vandivier his wife Kristi Vandivier of Stanhope, her mother Maxine Vandivier of Fort Dodge, as well as many loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and Best friends she called family. Celebration of life was be held Saturday, Sept. 25 in Cedar Rapids at Beaver Park with a second celebration of life being held in Greene County from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Grand Junction Community Center. Followed by fire and drinks at Julie Cooper’s house in Grand Junction. Please bring a folding chair and a memory to share at the Coopers...

