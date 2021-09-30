CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Kusama Statemine Token RMRK Now Available on CEXs

Cover picture for the articleThe RMRK Association announces that the RMRK token, the utility and governance token of the popular NFT protocol, is now available for purchase on Kucoin and Gate. This is the very first Statemine fungible token to be available for trading globally. Statemine is a public-good parachain on the Kusama network, Polkadot’s canary blockchain, designed to be the canonical balance-keeper of thousands of different fungible and non-fungible tokens. RMRK is the first such token to become globally tradable through CEXes.

