New Orbea Orca Aero is 'the most specific aero road bike yet'

By Simon Smythe
cyclingweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Orbea Orca Aero is, according to the Basque brand, the “most specific aero bike Orbea has ever designed”. The new bike, already ridden in the Vuelta by Euskaltel-Euskadi, is a total redesign rather than a refining of the previous Orca Aero, which dates from 2017. Orbea says it has built on what it learned from its latest time trial bike, the Ordu, launched in 2020, and comparing the Ordu and the new Orca Aero side by side the similarities are obvious, from the newly horizontal top tube to the very narrow clearance between the front tyre and the down tube to the the shaping and angle of the seatstays.

