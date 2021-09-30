Fire dismiss coach Raphael Wicky, but hard questions remain for Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz

The Fire began life after Raphael Wicky with a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC on Sunday in Toronto. And the defeat felt similar to games that cost Wicky his job. Three days after Wicky was dismissed, the Fire continued playing out the string on their 2021 season and surrendered the last three goals of the game. Team legend Frank Klopas - not a candidate to be Wicky’s full-time replacement - is leading the Fire while academy coach Ludovic Taillandier is serving as an assistant, along with goalkeeping coach Adin Brown.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO