Fire dismiss coach Raphael Wicky, but hard questions remain for Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz

By Brian Sandalow
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
Fire coach Raphael Wicky took the fall late Wednesday, but the people above him never gave him a chance to succeed. Hours after a 2-0 victory against New York City FC, sources confirmed the Fire have dismissed Wicky. Twenty-eight games into his second season, the Fire were 7-15-6 and on the verge of missing the playoffs again after falling short of a generous postseason format last year.

USA Today

Chicago Fire fire head coach Raphael Wicky

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Fire fired head coach Raphael Wicky on Thursday, a day after the MLS team beat New York City FC 2-0 for its first victory in a month. Assistant coach Frank Klopas will direct the club on an interim basis while the team searches for a replacement. Klopas was head coach from 2011-13.
Ronaldo is a 'great leader' but 'question marks' remain on Solskjaer

This week, mixed martial arts star and Manchester United fan Michael 'Venom' Page - aka MVP - takes on Mark Lawrenson for his Premier League predictions. Page says he was delighted to see Cristiano Ronaldo return to the club over the summer, but feels the setbacks of the past few weeks show there is still work to do to bring the glory days back.
Chicago Sun-Times

Fire begin post-Wicky era with 3-1 loss to Toronto FC

The Fire began life after Raphael Wicky with a 3-1 loss to Toronto FC on Sunday in Toronto. And the defeat felt similar to games that cost Wicky his job. Three days after Wicky was dismissed, the Fire continued playing out the string on their 2021 season and surrendered the last three goals of the game. Team legend Frank Klopas - not a candidate to be Wicky’s full-time replacement - is leading the Fire while academy coach Ludovic Taillandier is serving as an assistant, along with goalkeeping coach Adin Brown.
Chicago Sun-Times

Frank Klopas, Francisco Calvo know Raphael Wicky wasn’t only one responsible for Fire’s woes

There are things Raphael Wicky could have done better as the Fire’s coach, but he isn’t the only person who’s the cause of another lost season. Sporting director Georg Heitz is taking his share of the blame for building a subpar roster, and owner Joe Mansueto is responsible for the time crunch that forced Heitz to hastily construct the team two years ago.
Official: Lazio Women Coach Carolina Morace Has Been Dismissed

Lazio Women coach Carolina Morace has been dismissed following the team’s disastrous start to the Serie A Femminile season. As announced in an official statement last night, the 57-year-old Italian coach and her assistant coach Nicola Jane Williams have both been relieved of their duties, with the Biancocelesti currently bottom of the league table after five games, with zero points and -17 goal difference.
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox fans rally at ballpark ahead of playoffs: ‘Now, we’re in the party”

Barry Antoniazzi remembers watching the White Sox with his father as early as kindergarten. Antoniazzi was one of hundreds of fans who rallied by Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday to celebrate the Sox heading to Houston on Thursday to open the best-of-five American League Division Series. It’s the first time the franchise has made the playoffs in back-to-back years, and fans are hungry for a chance at the championship.
