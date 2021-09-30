Fire dismiss coach Raphael Wicky, but hard questions remain for Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz
Fire coach Raphael Wicky took the fall late Wednesday, but the people above him never gave him a chance to succeed. Hours after a 2-0 victory against New York City FC, sources confirmed the Fire have dismissed Wicky. Twenty-eight games into his second season, the Fire were 7-15-6 and on the verge of missing the playoffs again after falling short of a generous postseason format last year.chicago.suntimes.com
