Top 5 tips for enterprises choosing a firewall

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.

