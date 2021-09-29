CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 tips for growing organizations choosing a firewall

Computerworld
 7 days ago

Looking for a firewall with less complexity? Then you’ll want to understand Cisco’s unique security vision and differentiated concept of firewalling. Years ago, firewalls were only appliances. Today, firewalls provide simplified control and visibility everywhere you need it—that’s firewalling. Learn the top 3 tips for choosing a firewall and then take advantage of the selection guide included in this white paper with its side-by-side comparison of firewall options.

www.computerworld.com

The Independent

Trading apps move to get a live person to hear your problems

It's one of the downsides of apps that make things like ordering food or buying stocks and cryptocurrencies easier: What happens when something goes wrong?It's often a frustrating chase, tapping through menu after menu in hopes of reaching a person to fix the problem. It's also something that upstart companies upending the investment and trading industry are increasingly acknowledging. Robinhood, the app that helps more than 22 million people trade stocks and cryptocurrencies, announced Tuesday that it's offering 24/7 phone support for its customers to cover almost every issue. It follows up on an announcement by Coinbase the...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

5 Ways to Make Hybrid Work More Secure

Phishing attacks during the pandemic increased by more than 600%. As we shift from remote work to hybrid workplaces, businesses need to keep workers secure as they collaborate and work from anywhere. Read this guide to learn how Computacenter can help you build a multilayered defense with HP Wolf Security that:
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Reimagining the Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

With so many new things happening, it’s critical to partner with companies that are on the cutting edge and understand where the trends are headed. By partnering with Salesforce, Slalom and Five9, Castlight was able to create an iterative roadmap for their ACD solution, bringing best-in-class capabilities to its customers and their members.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How Room Scheduling Software Benefits Your Bottom Line

Although work habits have changed, meeting room management challenges haven't gone away. They've just evolved. Today, employees are using workplaces more like a hotel, reserving rooms and booking desks on demand. Among the meeting room problems enterprises face, there are three that top the list: a lack of collaboration and...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

CIO Think Tank Roadmap Report: Data and Analytics at Scale

In July and August 2021, CIO held three virtual CIO Think Tank discussions that brought together 31 IT leaders to unpack one of the most important issues in enterprise technology today: maximizing the utility of data collected through multiple channels. The goal of these discussions was to identify key challenges...
Computerworld

A Google Cloud VMware Engine cheat sheet

If you have VMware workloads and you want to modernize your application to take advantage of cloud services to increase agility and reduce total cost of ownership then Google Cloud VMware Engine is the service for you! It is a managed VMware service with bare metal infrastructure that runs the VMware software stack on Google Cloud—fully dedicated and physically isolated from other customers.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Computerworld

Help Your Business (& the Environment) by Going Paperless

Whether you're moving to a paperless office or searching for a better PDF solutions provider, Foxit is here to empower you to succeed on the terms your business needs. Explore the benefits of going paperless, an easy five-step process to get there, and how Foxit’s PDF solutions can help.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

How to Get Employees Warmed Up to Hot Desking

Hot desking seems like a good strategy for your new, agile work environment. Yet in a recent return-to-work survey, nearly 1 in 5 employees said they want their workplace to eliminate it entirely. Without the right technology and protocols, hot desking is the equivalent of musical chairs for your workplace....
JOBS
towardsdatascience.com

4 Vital Tips for Choosing a Business Use Case for Data Science

According to Gartner, only 20% of data science projects bring business outcomes by 2022. So, applying data science is a promising but risky endeavor. Emails, social media content, app logs, images — given the loads and variety of data we generate every day, harnessing it naturally seems like a recipe for any business challenge. It’s easy to understand this mindset with data science success stories everywhere:
SCIENCE
Computerworld

DataEz™ - The AI Engineering Platform

AI has dramatically changed the way we think and interact with real world problems every day. Whether it’s in healthcare, education, or manufacturing, AI yields success in every industry. One leading research on the impact of AI in 12 developed countries revealed that AI could potentially double economic growth rates by the 2030s.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Data Analytics and AI in Life Sciences: Key Insights

While life sciences organizations are investing heavily in data analytics and AI, they face many challenges in making it truly meaningful. The future is bright, with lots of opportunity to strengthen collaboration and move faster to achieve meaningful results, but success requires planning and expert support. Download this white paper...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

IT Leaders with Financial Institutions Look to Next Challenges

After the monumental shift to working from home in March 2020, corporate networks were immediately inundated with unprecedented traffic. However, according to financial IT leaders, those networks held up well, with relatively few hiccups. Now IT organizations are working to enhance experiences for both customers and employees, who are coming back with expectations shaped by the pandemic disruptions. In this web panel discussion summary, Comcast Business explores the observations of several IT leaders from various financial institutions.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Journey Mapping the Digital Experience

Discover the importance of understanding the customer’s entire digital journey with your brand in this insightful mini guide with CEO of Experience Investigators Jeannie Walters, in partnership with our experts at NICE CXone. Today, it’s not enough to start tracking the customer’s journey after they interact with an agent. You need to understand their digital journey through the lens of your customer’s entire experience with your brand—and that all starts with journey mapping.
ECONOMY
Computerworld

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

The New Era of Workplace Data & Insights

As businesses revise their working models, the ability to capture, analyze and act on the right data will be crucial. How to digitally transform your workplace with data and technology. How data can help right-size your real estate portfolios. Ways to reduce operational risk and maximize savings. Comfy, a Siemens...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS

