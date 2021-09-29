CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NetWORK: Redefining Network Security

Computerworld
 7 days ago

Security is not keeping pace with the speed and complexity of the multicloud application world. Today’s dynamic applications create security challenges for your firewall team. In fact, through 2023, 99% of firewall breaches will be caused by firewall misconfigurations, not firewall flaws. Cisco Secure Workload is redefining network and workload security. As applications change and new workloads come online, Cisco Secure Workload provides comprehensive visibility and automated policy recommendations on-the-fly so your firewall team can support the application team’s needs rapidly. All while enhancing your overall security posture.

Computerworld

Microsoft Teams gets Phone features, Operator Connect service

Microsoft added a raft of new Teams Phone features this week designed to make it easier to make calls from the collaboration app. The company also announced the full launch of Operator Connect service, which helps businesses connect Teams Phone to public switched telephone network (PSTN) operators. Along with chat...
CELL PHONES
tvtechnology.com

Telos Secure Networks Achieves CMMI Best Practices Designation

ASHBURN, Va.—Telos Corp. today announced that Telos Secure Networks – Core Solutions has achieved Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Development V2.0 Maturity Level 3. CMMI is a proven set of global best practices driving business performance through building and benchmarking key capabilities. “Obtaining this milestone demonstrates our clear commitment to...
BUSINESS
linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation’s Open Networking and Edge (ONE) Summit Expands Programming with Keynote and Mini Summit by the US Government, Enabling Secure, Open, and Programmable 5G Networks

The US DoD, DARPA, and NWIC Pacific host mini summit on accelerating innovation and deployments at scale based on open source 5G architecture & use cases. SAN FRANCISCO, September 22, 2021 – The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Edge, LF Networking, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), today announced additional programming for ONE Summit contributed by the United States government. New programming includes a keynote address by Dr. Dan Massey, Project Leader, Operate through DoD 5G to NextG Initiative, as well as a US GOV OPS Mini Summit.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How to Enable an Elastic Network Perimeter With Secure SD-WAN

In a word, the traditional perimeter-based model is no longer sufficient for protecting the enterprise network. For starters, the massive increase of remote workers significantly expands the attack surface and the continuing proliferation of new devices on the network requires a fresh look at security. This eBook explores why IT leaders need to look towards next generation, secure, session-based SD-WAN to optimize user experiences, while keeping costs manageable, delivering on stringent security requirements, and reducing complexity.
COMPUTERS
#Network Security#Network#Cisco Secure Workload
thefastmode.com

Palo Alto Networks Powers Vodafone NZ's New Secure Access Service

Vodafone NZ has launched a new service called Vodafone Secure Access powered by Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, which helps business customers address the need for secure remote working. Built on Prisma Access, the cloud-delivered security platform from Palo Alto Networks, Vodafone Secure Access is an easily scalable...
ECONOMY
theapopkavoice.com

Looking for better online security? Try a Virtual Private Network

Are you looking for more online security but don’t know where to turn? Perhaps a virtual private network (VPN) could be a safe, secure, and affordable option. A VPN extends a private network across a public network and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. A VPN increases functionality, security, and management of the private network. It provides access to resources inaccessible on the public network.
COMPUTERS
Network World

How and why automation can improve network-device security

The recent T-Mobile data breach, reportedly facilitated by attackers gaining access to an unprotected router and from there into the network, could have been prevented through the use of network automation. IDS, IPS, SASE, and other newer technologies get a lot more attention, but automation is critical to modern network...
SOFTWARE
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Wireless Networks:

Wireless Routers and Extenders vs. MESH Networks, What’s the difference, and which is better?. Whether you use the internet for work, to check emails, surfing the web, or maybe just to watch a movie on a streaming service; you might be familiar with the frustrations of the dreaded buffering wheel, or just painfully slow internet speeds and performance. This might be caused by a weak wireless network connection; you know those places where the signal drops out and your device can’t maintain a decent connection. There are some simple steps to improve your connection that can be taken without buying anything new. However, in most cases, to permanently remedy those wireless weak spots or dead zones will require a wireless network hardware upgrade.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS
Reuters

Cisco's $56.9 mln network-security patent loss reinstated by Fed Circ.

Cisco Systems Inc is liable for at least $56.9 million in damages and attorneys' fees for willfully infringing SRI International Inc patents related to network security, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Tuesday. A three-judge Federal Circuit panel reinstated a 2016 jury finding that Cisco's infringement...
LAW
Computerworld

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Beyond CRM: The CFO’s Guide to Driving Sales Revenue and Reducing Sales Costs

With remote selling and digital experiences becoming the primary way of engaging with customers, updating your customer relationship management (CRM) solution is more important than ever. Learn how to unify customer data, keep sales and marketing aligned, and preserve ROI by downloading this CFO guide e-book. In it you’ll discover how Dynamics 365 equips you to meet these challenges by:
ECONOMY
Beta News

Change automation: A step-by-step guide to network security policy change management

In today’s fast-paced, data-driven environment, the only constant that businesses can bank on is change. For organizations to function and compete in the modern digital landscape, they need their data to be able to move freely and unobstructed through every branch of their business, unimpeded by security issues that require constant manual attention.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Apple deepens its engagement in enterprise security

The switch to mobile and remote work exposed grim security realities for many companies during the pandemic, and this seems to be driving change at the very top of the tech tree. For example, Apple has joined the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) as a co-chair. Apple takes a seat. The...
BUSINESS
Computerworld

Four Pillars of the Digital Supply Chain

Companies are discovering the significant advantages of establishing a supply chain digital twin. By doing so, your organization will be able to quickly mitigate shortages, demand spikes, and supplier disruptions to win, and keep, customers as conditions change. Learn how to put a digital twin in place by downloading this...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Windows 11 in-depth review: Windows 10 gets a nip and tuck

More than six years after Microsoft launched Windows 10, Windows 11 is finally here. It’s been one of the longest waits between operating system versions in Microsoft history. Has it been worth the wait?. More important, when (and if) you’re offered the upgrade through Windows Update, should you take the...
COMPUTERS
pymnts.com

PNC Integrates With Akoya Data Access Network for Financial App Security

PNC Bank and Akoya LLC on Thursday (Sept. 30) announced the bank is integrating with the Akoya Data Access Network to allow PNC customers to share their financial data securely with FinTechs and data aggregators through its application programming interface (API) network. “PNC takes very seriously our responsibility to protect...
TECHNOLOGY

