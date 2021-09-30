Exclusive Q&A: FTD rebrands; partners with Shopify

The co-founder and CEO Of Whole Foods Market is going to retire after four decades with the company. In a surprise announcement, John Mackey said Thursday that he will step down as CEO in September 2022, to be replaced by Jason Buechel, currently COO of the company. Buechel joined Whole Foods in 2013 as global VP and CIO and was promoted in 2015 to executive VP before being named to his current role in 2019. In addition to being responsible for the operations of all Whole Foods’ stores and facilities, Buechel also oversees technology, supply chain and distribution, and ream member services.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO