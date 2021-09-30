CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive Q&A: FTD rebrands; partners with Shopify

By Dan Berthiaume
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading specialty floral and gifting retailer FTD is redesigning its omnichannel customer experience and migrating e-commerce operations to the Shopify platform. Matt Powell, CTO of FTD, recently spoke with Chain Store Age about his company’s new complete creative rebranding initiatives. He also provided exclusive insight on FTD’s full-scale partnership with the Shopify e-commerce platform, which is the next step in its continuing effort to rethink its technology stack to better serve its customers and florist partners.

