Alabama State

Alabama Basketball: Crimson Tide Team Preview and Season Prediction 2021-22

By Athlon Sports
AthlonSports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd now for the sequel. Alabama will send a very different basketball team to the floor in defense of its first SEC title in 19 years. With a large chunk of Nate Oats' breakout team graduating, transferring or going pro, repeating or improving on last season's Sweet 16 run will require a different formula from the veteran-laden 2020-21 roster. A strong recruiting class and a carefully curated group of incoming transfers have a group crafted in the image of how Oats wants the game played.

athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

