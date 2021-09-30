CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
General Motors (GM) Set to Reach 100 Percent Renewable Energy in the U.S. 5 Years Ahead of Schedule

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. As GM pursues carbon-neutral commitment, company expects to source 100 percent renewable energy in the U.S. by 2025. GM teams with PJM and TimberRock to launch a new carbon...

www.streetinsider.com

windpowermonthly.com

GE Renewable Energy and General Motors to develop rare earth metals supply chain

GE Renewable Energy and US automotive giant General Motors (GM) are to develop a supply chain of rare earth metals and other materials to support their respective businesses. They have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate the opportunities to improve supplies of heavy and light rare earth metals, as well as magnets, copper and electrical steel. The former are key components in wind turbine generators and vehicle batteries, while the latter can be used for cabling and generators.
BUSINESS
The Independent

GM building giant battery development lab in Detroit suburb

General Motors says it's building a huge new electric vehicle battery lab in Michigan where scientists will work on chemistry to cut costs 60% over current vehicles and allow people to travel 500 to 600 miles (800 to 965 kilometers) per charge.Structural steel already is in place for the 300,000-square-foot (28,000-square-meter) lab on the grounds of GM's Technical Center in the Detroit suburb of Warren.Executives say the lab will be operational by mid-to-late next year and will house hundreds of engineers and others who will work on battery innovations and how to manufacture them. “We need to make better...
BUSINESS
wibqam.com

GM to open battery cell development center in push to cut EV costs

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co on Tuesday said it will open a battery cell development center in southeast Michigan to help it drive down the cost and boost the driving range of electric vehicles with lithium ion and solid-state battery cells. The Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to be...
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

GM To Use 100% Renewable Energy by 2025

GM recently announced that it plans to source 100% renewable energy to power its US operations by 2025. GM's initial target was 2030, which means it's five years ahead of schedule. It's also 25 years ahead of the very first target set in 2016. In doing so, it will avoid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

GM Begins BrightDrop EV600 Production, Moves Renewable Energy Target Forward

General Motors sees an opportunity to get a jump on the competition when it comes to bringing electric delivery vans to market. It has created a new division called BrightDrop to build electrified last-mile delivery vehicles. Its first offering will be the EV600, which will use GM’s Ultium battery technology to power a van with 250 miles of range and a carrying capacity of 600 cubic feet.
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

GM Five Years Ahead of Renewable Energy Goals

General Motors Co. in Detroit announced it plans to source 100 percent renewable energy to power its U.S sites by 2025 — five years ahead of the previously announced goal, and 25 years ahead of the automaker’s first target set in 2016. By accelerating its renewable energy goal, GM seeks...
DETROIT, MI
MarketWatch

GM says it is ahead of schedule in some clean-energy goals

General Motors Co. said Thursday it plans to source 100% renewable energy to power its U.S. locations by 2025, five years earlier than it previously expected. The car maker estimated that the move will avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030. GM earlier this year announced the goal of being carbon neutral by 2040 and has pledged to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles, with plans to have more than 30 EV models globally by 2025. In aiming for utilizing only renewables in four years, GM said it is investing in energy storage technology, sourcing some of its renewable energy through direct investment, green tariffs and power purchase agreements, becoming more energy efficient, and stepping up its lobbying and advocacy efforts to support microgrids and other supports for "a carbon-free, resilient power system," the auto maker said. GM shares have gained 27% this year, compared with gains of around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

GM Expects Renewable Energy-Powered U.S. Sites by 2025, Ahead of Plan

(Reuters) - No.1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday it plans to have its sites in the United States run on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal. The company also said it was working with U.S power grid operator PJM Interconnection and energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

GM (GM) Q3 Sales Fall 32%

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) dealers delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021, down 218,195 units from a year ago as a result of semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Lordstown Motors Set To Sell Former GM Plant To Foxconn

Lordstown Motors is set to announce the sale of the eponymous former General Motors production facility in Ohio to Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn. Per a report from Reuters, the announcement is set to be made this afternoon. Lordstown Motors purchased the facility from General Motors late in 2019,...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

GM to switch to all renewable power sources for U.S. sites by 2025

Detroit — General Motors Co. said Thursday it's switching to source 100% renewable energy power at all of it U.S. sites by 2025 — five years ahead of its previous target date. The move, GM says, aims to avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would be produced...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Post

GM sets earlier deadline for all-renewable energy

General Motors expects to get all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2025, five years earlier than previously promised, the automaker announced Thursday. If it meets its goal for its United States operations, GM will join a growing list of American firms that already get all their power from renewable sources. Among them are Microsoft and Intel, which both use more electricity than GM does domestically. The largest manufacturer on the 100 percent list is Proctor & Gamble, the consumer products company, which in 2020 used slightly less power than GM.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gmauthority.com

General Motors’ SAIC-GM Joint Venture Introduces All-New Logo

SAIC-GM, General Motors’ main joint venture in China, has just launched a new logo that seeks to communicate the company’s ambitious strategic vision. In fact, the new logo completely changes the corporate image of the automaker to align it with GM’s renewed global identity and drive its transformation towards a fully “electric, smart and connected” future.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors In The Clear After Labor Case In Mexico Reaches Conclusion

General Motors no longer faces a threat of having U.S. trade tariffs applied to trucks built at its Silao Assembly plant in Mexico after a labor row at the plant reached a conclusion last month. According to Reuters, the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) office confirmed this week that GM will...
ECONOMY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

At mid-year, U.S. renewable energy production hits all-time high

Domestic production of renewable energy (i.e., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached an all-time high in the first six months of this year, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

