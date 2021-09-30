CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natural Gas Inventory +88 bcf vs +86 bcf Expected

 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Working gas in storage was 3,170 Bcf as of Friday, September 24, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 88 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 575 Bcf less than last year at this time and 213 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,383 Bcf. At 3,170 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

etftrends.com

Oil and Gas Prices Could Continue to Climb Despite Green Push

A green push towards heavier use of renewable energy sources isn’t holding back prices when it comes to oil and gas, helping the case for gains in ETFs such as the Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE). Based on Morningstar performance figures, the fund is up close to...
CBS New York

Home Heating Expert Offers Advice On How Homeowners Can Cut Into High Prices For Oil And Natural Gas This Winter

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Home heating oil and natural gas prices are steadily climbing, and experts are warning homeowners that big winter bills could soon be on the way, even doubling in some cases. So what’s a homeowner to do? CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan got some advice from an expert on Tuesday. A chill is in the air and many families are thinking of how best to stay comfy and cozy. The Knights of Rockville Centre just got a new Wi-Fi thermostat that Stephanie Knight can now control on her smartphone. “We upgraded and we got a condensing boiler. I’ve definitely noticed that the...
wevv.com

Natural Gas Cost Spiking; Atmos Bills Expected to Rise 11%

Rising utility rates coming our way as natural gas prices are now almost double what they were this time last year. Natural gas prices are soaring in our country. Some experts expecting natural gas prices may hit a 13-year high due to multiple factors, and that spike directly affecting the cost to heat your homes here in our tri-state.
StreetInsider.com

Oil drops after hitting multi-year high amid global energy crunch

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil dropped on Wednesday after hitting a multi-year high above $83 a barrel, pressured by an American Petroleum Institute (API) report showing rising crude inventories in the United States and technical indicators suggesting prices have rallied too fast. The latest surge in the price of crude was...
FOXBusiness

Gas prices likely to rise nationwide as oil spikes, industry analyst says

Gas prices are likely to slowly rise nationwide as the price of oil nears its highest level in seven years, according to an industry analyst. Over the next two weeks, prices will likely rise in "most areas of the country," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business. However, the Great Lakes region "is likely to notice more pain before other areas," he added.
Cumberland County Sentinel

Natural gas prices to hike winter heating bills

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills. After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia, wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Gas prices rose two cents over the past week to $3.20 per gallon, a level not seen since October 2014. The probable causes for the increase are a slight uptick in demand and the high price of crude oil, which is stubbornly staying above $73 bbl, according to AAA. “Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the … Continue reading "Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure" The post Gas prices edge higher as oil prices keep up the pressure appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Birmingham Star

Shortages blamed as natural gas price rises 180%

Americans will have to pay more for home heating costs when temperatures drop this fall and winter, as the price of natural gas has surged more than 180 percent over the past 12 months. Natural gas, the most common way to heat homes in America, and a leading fuel source...
ksgf.com

CU: Natural Gas Prices Could Double

Springfield City Utilities says natural gas prices are expected to be twice as high this year. CU says the average customer pays about $90 a month for natural gas. KY3 reports that this year, that number is expected to jump to $175. Spokesman Joel Alexander says natural gas prices are...
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeowners can expect larger natural gas bills as winter approaches

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utility Commission is reporting that wholesale natural gas prices have doubled from this time last year, meaning homeowners can expect to spend more on gas this winter. Just like a lot of other industries right now, natural gas is...
WDIO-TV

Tips to save as natural gas prices soar

Natural gas prices have spiked in Europe and Asia, and those cost increases could hop across the pond too. The cost increases will likely depend on your provider. Every Duluth home that uses Comfort Systems for heat is supplied by natural gas. The utility typically negotiates a price ahead of time, so customers don't bear as much of a burden as some in other cities might.
beef2live.com

Natural Gas Weekly Update

Natural gas spot prices rose at most locations this report week (Wednesday, September 22, to Wednesday, September 29). The Henry Hub spot price rose from $4.83 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) last Wednesday to $5.63/MMBtu yesterday. International natural gas prices rose for the fifth consecutive week. Bloomberg Finance, L.P....
etftrends.com

Natural Gas Rally Proving Fantastic for FCG

It wasn’t long ago that, thanks in large part to U.S. shale producers, the world was awash in natural gas, and those abundant supplies kept prices low. Fast-forward to 2021, and natural gas supplies are tight, and with winter looming, that shortage could be exacerbated, pushing futures prices higher in the process. Sounds ominous, but lower natural gas supplies are proving to be a major boon for the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEArca: FCG).
investing.com

Natural Gas At Inflection Point After Flirting With $6

Newton’s first law states that an object in motion will remain in motion; the second states that the speed of what’s in motion will depend on the force applied to it; and the third states that as forcefully as the object goes in one direction, it can reverse as well. All three laws were checked by the natural gas market this week.
