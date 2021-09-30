Natural Gas Inventory +88 bcf vs +86 bcf Expected
Working gas in storage was 3,170 Bcf as of Friday, September 24, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 88 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 575 Bcf less than last year at this time and 213 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,383 Bcf. At 3,170 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
