Innodata Providing Second Silicon Valley Tech Giant AI Data Annotation Across Multiple Business Segments
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced it has begun providing AI data annotation services to another Silicon Valley technology giant. This represents the second prominent Silicon Valley tech company Innodata has brought on as a customer for its AI services. Last March, Innodata announced an expanded relationship with a leading social media platform.www.streetinsider.com
