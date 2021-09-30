Neobank Spiral $50 Checking Bonus – Direct Deposit Not Required, iOS Only

I’ve done a couple of these 0% APR deals lately. Before I never found a use for them because I typically have few expenses but I’m finding it a more and more compelling idea to take the deal, request BT checks from the provider, deposit those checks in my checking account and then transfer it to Bitcoin. Seriously, if Bitcoin is going to average 300%, or close to it, every year than that’s a far better use than spending it on consumer shits. Ethereum averages ~750% as of today too. Fellow DoC friends, take a close look at Bitcoin. This website, DoC, has given me a lot over the years, now is my attempt to give back.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO