FIFA

US: Nintendo Download for 30th September 2021

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Go bananas with your favorite monkey gang in the ultimate Super Monkey Balladventure! Roll through wondrous worlds with AiAi and friends as you race to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island! Join the all-star monkey team of AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan and Doctor as you bounce, tilt and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes. It’s monkey business for the gang as you take down Dr. Bad-Boon and steal back your beloved bananas! Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on Oct. 5.

mynintendonews.com

My Nintendo News

Zippo says more Rare games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Prominent leaker Zippo, who correctly predicted some of the games shown off during the Nintendo Direct presentation last week, says that more Rare games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online service. He states that along with Banjo-Kazooie we will get also get Diddy Kong Racing, Killer instinct Gold and more. Nintendo has already announced that Banjo-Kazooie will be one of the Nintendo 64 games which will be included in the higher tier for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Video: New details and trailers for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have revealed more details for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, including all-new trailers. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the Pokémon Diamond Version and Pokémon Pearl Version...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) features a vibrant mode

Nintendo has started sending out Nintendo Switch (OLED model) to reviewers and one of the things that has been discovered about the system is that it features a new vibrant mode setting. This new setting is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and is easily turned on or off depending on the user’s preference. It is not clear if the vibrant mode is similar to the feature on certain smartphones and TV’s which when enabled sometimes makes the image look unnatural. We will have to wait for the inevitable Digital Foundry videos to see, but thankfully it is easy to turn on or off depending on your preference.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch family sells 46,297 units this week

The latest Japanese video game software and hardware charts have arrived from sales tracker Famitsu for the week of 20th September to 26th September. There were two high profile releases this week with Nintendo Switch owners finally having the chance to experience Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set which entered the charts this week at No.2 and Lost Judgment for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 which shot to No.1. On the hardware side it was once again the Switch family selling the most amount of units with 46,297 sold this week. The newly released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles are still facing stock shortages.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Nintendo has released high-resolution box-art of various N64 games

With Nintendo 64 games joining the line-up for the Nintendo Switch Online service, albeit at a slightly higher cost for subscribers, Nintendo has released high resolution images of various Nintendo 64 games box-arts. This is the first time we’ve received official high resolution images of the games box-arts and they include such beloved titles such as Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Nintendo will announce pricing for the new service sometime this month. For now enjoy staring at the lovely box-art!
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Ghost ‘N Goblins collaboration coming to Monster Hunter Rise on 29th October, Sonic the Hedgehog collab set for November

During the TGS 2021 Monster Hunter Spotlight that aired earlier today, Capcom announced the next two collaborations set to be coming to Monster Hunter Rise. First up is Ghost’N’ Goblins Resurrection, with unlockable armor via a new Event Quest designed to make your character look like the game’s main protagonist, Arthur. The update will be available starting on October 29th, and you can check out some screenshots and gameplay footage of the costume in action here.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

US: Metroid Dread holographic poster set reward available soon from My Nintendo

A new physical reward has been announced for My Nintendo in anticipation of the upcoming launch of . Two beautiful 11.75″ x 18″ holographic foil posters featuring intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be available as a set in the US/Canada. The amount of Platinum Points that will be required to redeem the posters has not yet been revealed, but standard shipping will cost $7 USD as per usual (you can add multiple rewards or My Nintendo Store items to your order for no extra charge).
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Online Weekly Update: 30th September, 2021

What are the GTA Online Weekly Bonuses? Every week, Rockstar Games rolls out an update for its online sandbox, adding new activities and content for Los Santos. These events typically include GTA$ and RP multipliers for select modes, as well as discounts on vehicles and clothes. There are also regularly rewards for playing, such as free clothes or cash injections. If you're eager to learn How to Make Money, then these special events can be a solid start. So, as part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to list out the latest GTA Online Weekly Bonuses.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise has been updated to 3.4.1

Monster Hunter Rise continues to see some post-release content. Most of it has been coming in the form of new updates, and some of these updates have been very huge. Capcom typically likes to release updates in the second half of a month, and it just so happens to be late September right now.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nintendo Monthly Rewind – September 2021

A new Nintendo Monthly Rewind video has gone up for September 2021. Fans can catch up on various news, including the latest Nintendo Direct announcements, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and more. Here’s the full video:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

No More Heroes 3 updated to Version 1.0.2

SUDA51 and the team at Grasshopper Manufacture have announced that a new software update is now available for the ambitious No More Heroes 3. The action-packed game has been updated to Version 1.0.2 and the patch notes show that this update has a number of fixes and quality of life improvements, which should please those who have yet to finish the game. The patch notes also note that the update includes performance optimisations which should hopefully make the game run just that little bit smoother.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Konami is holding a contest that asks indie devs to make games based on some classic Konami IPs

If you’re an indie developer, then there’s an interesting opportunity that has recently become available to you. A few days ago, Konami, in cooperation with Shueisha Game Creators Camp, both announced that they are holding a contest, where indie developers can make games based on some of Konami’s classic IPs. These are mainly Konami’s cult-favorite and lesser-known IPs, such as Ganbare Goemon, Gradius, Star Soldier, Twinbee, Knightmare and many more.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Sonic Colors Ultimate arrives at No.3 & 53% of sales were on Switch

The latest UK physical video game software charts are now in and there were three new releases this week which entered the top ten, causing a general shift around. FIFA 22 was the best-selling new release entering the charts at No.1 as expected with only 5% of those sales being for the Nintendo Switch. This isn’t too surprising, as the Switch edition of FIFA 22 is a legacy version. However, the Switch proved to be the most popular version for SEGA’s remaster of Sonic Colors Ultimate. The Switch version initially came under fire by those who had pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version which included early access as it contained a number of glitches and bugs which were published online for all to see. Thankfully the majority of those were patched before the physical version arrived. Here is the GfK top ten for the week ending 2nd October, 2021:
FIFA
My Nintendo News

Square Enix and director Hiroyuki Ito announce that Dungeon Encounters is coming to Nintendo Switch

Square Enix and Hiroyuki Ito, who is best known for his work on the Final Fantasy series, have announced a new game for the Nintendo Switch which is titled, Dungeon Encounter. The game is best described as a 2D grid-based RPG and while it clearly looks fairly basic it has the potential to be a good strategy-themed game as Final Fantasy veteran Hiroaki Kato is also working on the title. Dungeon Encounter is due to be released on the Nintendo Switch on 14th October and it is also coming to Playstation 4 and PC. Dungeon Encounter will also feature an ATB gauge plus a wait mode. You can watch the trailer for the game down below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Zynga denies Bloomberg report that the company has Nintendo Switch 4K dev kits

Kotaku has reached out to developer Zynga who was named in the Bloomberg report last night as having Nintendo Switch 4K development kits. The company, which is best known for its smartphone and Facebook games, is working on a new Switch and smartphone multiplayer game based on the Star Wars franchise titled, Star Wars: Hunters. A spokesperson for the development studio has denied the report and says that they do not possess Switch 4K development kits, thought that’s something that one would expect them to say.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Square Enix’s Triangle Strategy TGS 2021 trailer

Square Enix has provided its fans with a number of new trailers for their upcoming video game lineup at this week’s Tokyo Game Show 2021. One of the new trailers is for the promising, but oddly named, upcoming strategy title Triangle Strategy, which is listed as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Triangle Strategy leads you through a riveting story that changes based on your decisions and is due to be released on 4th March, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Wii game A Boy and his Blob heading to Switch this autumn

WayForward and Ziggura Interactive have announced that the Wii title A Boy and his Blob which originally launched in 2009 is heading to the Nintendo Switch. The Switch version of A Boy and his Blob doesn’t have a firm release date as of yet, but it is due later this autumn. A Boy and his Blob was well received upon launch so it is nice to hear that the 2D platformer is being redone for the Nintendo Switch platform.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Game Awards 2021 kicks off on 9th December

It is hard to believe but in two month’s time the annual The Game Awards will be airing on Thursday, 9th December. Organiser and presenter Geoff Keighley will naturally be at the helm for The Game Awards 2021 and hopefully there will be a few exciting premiers to get the audience and worldwide viewers going. This year’s event will be live in-person and will be broadcast from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Geoff hasn’t teased anything yet, but as the premier date grows closer expect plenty of subtle teases from the man himself. Last year’s event saw Sephiroth unveiled for Super Smash Bros Ultimate so it will be interesting to what Nintendo has in-store for The Game Awards 2021, given that the final Smash Bros Ultimate character will be unveiled Tuesday, 5th October.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise and Ghost of Tsushima win at the Japan Game Awards 2021

The big winners of the Japan Game Awards 2021, which took place today during the annual Tokyo Game Show, were Ghost of Tsushima and Monster Hunter Rise. Both Sucker Punch Productions and Capcom walked away with the Grand Award during the ceremony. Nintendo also walked away with the Global Award Japanese Product for the popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons and also the Game Designer’s Award which was given to Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit developed by both Nintendo and Velan Studios. Here’s the list of winners at the Japan Game Awards 2021:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Chocobo GP will have at least 20 playable characters

You may remember that, a couple of weeks ago, Chocobo GP was announced in Nintendo‘s September 2021 Direct. Well, Square Enix has been talking about the game more during a panel at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. In fact, there was even in-depth information about the gameplay, including the ability to pick up iconic magic spells.
VIDEO GAMES

