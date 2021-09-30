US: Nintendo Download for 30th September 2021
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Go bananas with your favorite monkey gang in the ultimate Super Monkey Balladventure! Roll through wondrous worlds with AiAi and friends as you race to stop monkey mad scientist Dr. Bad-Boon from blowing up Jungle Island! Join the all-star monkey team of AiAi, MeeMee, GonGon, Baby, YanYan and Doctor as you bounce, tilt and roll your way across hundreds of delightfully crafted levels and mazes. It’s monkey business for the gang as you take down Dr. Bad-Boon and steal back your beloved bananas! Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be available on Oct. 5.mynintendonews.com
