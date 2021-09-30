US: Nintendo Download for 30th September 2021

The latest UK physical video game software charts are now in and there were three new releases this week which entered the top ten, causing a general shift around. FIFA 22 was the best-selling new release entering the charts at No.1 as expected with only 5% of those sales being for the Nintendo Switch. This isn’t too surprising, as the Switch edition of FIFA 22 is a legacy version. However, the Switch proved to be the most popular version for SEGA’s remaster of Sonic Colors Ultimate. The Switch version initially came under fire by those who had pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe version which included early access as it contained a number of glitches and bugs which were published online for all to see. Thankfully the majority of those were patched before the physical version arrived. Here is the GfK top ten for the week ending 2nd October, 2021:

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO