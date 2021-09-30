CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Stars Over Clarion explores October's sky

clarion.edu
 6 days ago

Clarion University Physics Department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8 in Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in Grunenwald Science and Technology Center. Stars Over Clarion combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month's night sky and highlight...

www.clarion.edu

skyandtelescope.org

This Week's Sky at a Glance, October 1 – 9

Nova Cassiopeiae 2021 was back down to magnitude 7.7 as of October 1st, and it may be reddening again. Charts and comparison stars. ■ Vega is the brightest star just west of the zenith after dark this week. Face west, crane your head up, and look to Vega's right by 14° (nearly a fist and a half at arm's length) for 2nd-magnitude Eltanin, the nose of Draco the Dragon. The rest of Draco's fainter, lozenge-shaped head is a little farther behind. Draco always eyes Vega as they wheel around the sky.
ASTRONOMY
Canton Repository

Sky Shorts: Find the scariest star in the sky in October

Soon our streets will be filled with ghosts, monsters, witches, superheroes and princesses as we get ready to celebrate Halloween. Not often do you see any astronomers or even a Hubble Telescope costume, although Halloween is an astronomical holiday. Halloween (Oct. 31) is a cross-quarter date, which means it is...
ASTRONOMY
skyatnightmagazine.com

Star Diary Podcast: What’s in the night sky, October 2021

Stargazing season is here! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 30%!. In the October 2021 episode of Star Diary we’re looking forward to more beautiful occultations and conjunctions, as well as the Draconid meteor shower and views of the planet Venus. Bookmark the Star Diary podcast page...
ASTRONOMY
#University Physics#Science And Technology#Stc#Peirce
swnewsmedia.com

Starwatch: October's skies provide backdrop for unending stream of stars

October’s darkening skies provide a backdrop for planetary maneuvers and the unending stream of stars across the celestial stage. As Venus holds its position above the sunset horizon, Saturn, followed by much brighter Jupiter, heads westward with the stars of Capricornus. On the 9th, red Antares, the heart of Scorpius, will be left of Venus and a waxing crescent moon in the sun’s afterglow. As Antares exits the sky, it draws closer to Venus and glimmers directly below the planet on the 16th. On the 14th, Jupiter and Saturn come out above a gibbous moon.
ASTRONOMY
kzmu.org

Moab’s Starry Skies, Multicultural Stars on This Week in Moab

Delve into Moab’s stars – both literally and figuratively – on the latest This Week in Moab. Guest Crystal White, co-founder of Moab Dark Skies and new stargazing guidebook author, joins the program to explore the phenomena above our heads. And later, guest Rhiana Medina talks about another set of stars – those of the dancing variety. Medina explains how the Moab Valley Multicultural Center has shifted gears with their events during the pandemic, and broadened their outreach and assistance to the local community. Tune in!
MOAB, UT
Post-Bulletin

Watch summer holdouts in October sky

October evening skies in Rochester have much to offer. Most of the sky is occupied by the constellations of autumn, but there are still great summer constellations lighting up the western half of the heavens. Among those summer stars is Venus, shining brightly in the very low southwestern sky. It’s...
ASTRONOMY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

October skies are a clear mix of summer and autumn constellations

October is a great time to star gaze; the skies are frequently clear, the temperatures haven’t dipped in to the frigid range plus you can have dark skies for a few hours before bedtime. October evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations overhead and dominating the western sky with...
ASTRONOMY
Press Democrat

Explore the night sky at Robert Ferguson Observatory in Kenwood

Upcoming Events at Robert Ferguson Observatory Tuesday, Oct. 5: Autumn Night Sky Class Series. A six-class series which explores the solar system, the Milky Way and constellations. Tickets: $25 per session or $80 for the entire series. Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9: Public Star Party/Night Sky Trails. Learn about the science and mythology behind constellations through laser guided tours. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for seniors, students and youth, 12 to 17. Ages under 12 are free. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: In-person lecture with Alex Filippenko for “A New Surprise in the Accelerating Universe.” Listen to an astrophysicist talk about the mysterious, repulsive “dark energy” that is dominating the Universe and stretching space itself. Tickets: $31.20 - 59. Starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16: Public Star Party / International Observe the Moon night. In honor of International Observe the Moon night, the observatory is hosting a special star party with a focus on the moon. Tickets: $10 per adult, $5 for seniors, students and youth 12 to 17. Ages under 12 are free. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Events may be modified on a case-by-case basis to comply with pandemic restrictions. Capacity is limited. Guests must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For more information, visit bit.ly/3APwdjP.
ASTRONOMY
Goldendale Sentinel

What’s in the Sky

October: the month of the Hunter’s Moon, Halloween, the first full month of Autumn, and great stellar views when skies are clear. The solar system giants Jupiter and Saturn still grace our southern skies and are joined in the southwest by even brighter Venus. Step outside and give the skies a look!
ASTRONOMY
insiderutah.com

Weekly Sky Report October 4 – October 10

Three bright planets are out tonight, and two of them are brighter than any star, so it’s a good time to be planet-watching. Brightest and first to appear is Venus, poetically called the “Evening Star.” Venus is a quarter of the way up the southwestern sky at the moment of sunset, and you can spot it soon after, especially if you have binoculars (I recommend 7×50). Venus sets two hours after the sun.
ASTRONOMY

