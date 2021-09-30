How to keep children safe in schools during COVID-19

School systems around the state are battling several fronts against the COVID-19 pandemic, on one hand there are parents that are fighting against the use of masks on their children and on the other hand there is still not a vaccine for younger children. The latter could change as Pfizer is now looking for approval for its vaccine for children ages 5 and up. Currently the vaccine is approved for 16 and older and 12-15 for emergency use. Vaccination rates for eligible students, under the age of 18, is just 64% in Lane County. Siuslaw School superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak says the high school is currently receiving vaccination status from parents on a volunteer basis. The information according to Grzeskowiak is to assist the school in determining the proper procedures when an exposure is reported. A student that properly wears a mask during the school day that is in contact with a person who is later determined to have the virus is not considered exposed and not required to quarantine. Grzeskowiak says knowing the vaccination status of a student helps with seating proximity and helps to keep more students health and in class. He also says that vaccination status is considered to be confidential.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO