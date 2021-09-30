CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to keep children safe in schools during COVID-19

bcm.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it safe for my child to go to school? Should I send my child to school with a mask? What can I do to keep them safe?. As pediatricians, we get these important questions in clinic all the time, especially now with high rates of COVID-19 in the community. As more and more children are hospitalized with COVID-19 infections across Texas, parents and school leaders are worried about the risk of children catching it and bringing it home. We are also highly concerned about the health and safety of children as they attend school.

blogs.bcm.edu

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

Keeping children safe as Delta variant continues to surge

A new report shows more than a quarter of coronavirus cases are among children which is the highest ratio since the pandemic began. That raises questions about how to best keep kids safe and about whether children battle long haul COVID after infections. FOX Medical Team's Dr. Mike explains.
KIDS
92.7 WOBM

Kids Can Safely Get The COVID-19 Vaccine. Here’s How

If your kid could get the COVID-19 vaccine, would you allow them to get it?. Well you may soon have the option. But first, just a quick reminder of who is eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Shot along with some other important info:. Soon, this list of eligibility...
KIDS
afscme31.org

AFSCME members keep children safe through pandemic

Child Protection Specialists in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services have been on the job throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting the well-being of vulnerable children despite the risks to their own health and safety. While standing up for their own rights on the job, these AFSCME members have never stopped standing up for the children and families who need their help.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
kcfmradio.com

Schools Work to Keep Students Safe; New COVID-19 Cases; Road Woes; Road Closure

School systems around the state are battling several fronts against the COVID-19 pandemic, on one hand there are parents that are fighting against the use of masks on their children and on the other hand there is still not a vaccine for younger children. The latter could change as Pfizer is now looking for approval for its vaccine for children ages 5 and up. Currently the vaccine is approved for 16 and older and 12-15 for emergency use. Vaccination rates for eligible students, under the age of 18, is just 64% in Lane County. Siuslaw School superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak says the high school is currently receiving vaccination status from parents on a volunteer basis. The information according to Grzeskowiak is to assist the school in determining the proper procedures when an exposure is reported. A student that properly wears a mask during the school day that is in contact with a person who is later determined to have the virus is not considered exposed and not required to quarantine. Grzeskowiak says knowing the vaccination status of a student helps with seating proximity and helps to keep more students health and in class. He also says that vaccination status is considered to be confidential.
LANE COUNTY, OR
capenews.net

In-School COVID-19 Tests Already Keeping Students In Sandwich School

A program that grants Sandwich school nurses the ability to test students for COVID-19 in specific situations will ensure that students who do not have the virus will be able to stay in school. The program is offered through the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the two testing options...
SANDWICH, MA
MedicalXpress

Kids too young for a COVID-19 vaccine? How to keep them safe

With the arrival of the fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, and vaccines not yet approved for children under 12, what measures can parents take to protect kids who are not yet immunized?. Dr. Ran Goldman, professor in the faculty of medicine's department of pediatrics, offers tips for parents and...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Covid 19#Health And Safety
wvncc.edu

WVNCC effectively navigates Covid-19 Delta variant to keep campuses safe

West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) is presently six weeks into its fall semester with new COVID testing and/or vaccination expectations for anyone on campus. The College is pleased to report that the vaccination rate among Northern employees exceeds 85 percent. “I applaud all our students and employees for doing...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Doctors give tips on how to stay safe this Halloween

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — COVID-19 cases are declining and health experts want to keep it that way; the CDC is warning parents to be careful before diving back into Halloween festivities head first. The Texas Tribune reports that there have been over 170,000 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children since August 2. A big spike of […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Independent

UNICEF: Battered by pandemic, kids need mental health help

Governments must pour more money and resources into preserving the mental well-being of children and adolescents, the U.N.'s child protection agency urged in a report Tuesday that sounded alarms about blows to mental health from the COVID-19 pandemic that hit poor and vulnerable children particularly hard.The United Nations Children’s Fund said its “State of the World’s Children” study is its most comprehensive look so far this century at the mental health of children and adolescents globally. The coronavirus crisis, forcing school closures that upended the lives of children and adolescents, has thrust the issue of their mental well-being to...
KIDS
CBS Denver

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID Testing

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...
COLORADO STATE
Bladen Journal

Young mother – against mandates – dies after COVID-19 vaccination

Twitter, the controversial social media giant founded by Jack Dorsey, has backtracked after censoring an obituary for a young mother. In OregonLive, the obituary said Jessica Berg Wilson did not want to get vaccinated but did so in order to be participate as a “Room Mom” at her young daughters’ school. The listing says she died after suffering from “COVID Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy