Fillies volleyball to take on Montgomery County tonight; will host Fillies Fall Fling Saturday on the Hilltop
The Harrison County Fillies volleyball team is closing in on another 20-win season. They went on the road and took down Bishop Brossart in a best-of-three match on Sept. 21. The Fillies nipped the Lady Stangs in the first game of the match, 25-21, lost the second game, 26-24 and won the deciding third game, 25-16. “That was a nice win on the road against a regional contender,” said HCHS coach Bill Faulkner.www.cynthianademocrat.com
Comments / 0