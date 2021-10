All of LSU’s flaws and weaknesses were exposed in an ugly second half and loss to Auburn Saturday evening. The Tigers led 19-10 at the end of the third quarter, but were shut out in the final frame and fell 24-19. LSU’s inability to find a running game and lack of efficiency in the red zone were two key factors that fueled LSU’s first loss to Auburn in Tiger Stadium since 1999.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO