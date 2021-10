Speaking to LODGING at The Lodging Conference in Phoenix prior to the company’s official announcement, Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, discussed the company’s launch of its 22nd brand, Wyndham Alltra. This is Wyndham’s first brand dedicated to the all-inclusive resort space and is the result of a strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts, a partnership Ballotti says is mutually beneficial in that it provides leisure travelers with a branded upper-midscale all-inclusive option while growing its own Wyndham Rewards base in return for offering Playa access to Wyndham’s scale, distribution, services, and loyalty program. Wyndham is launching the brand with two beachfront resorts—the Wyndham Alltra Cancun and the Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen.

