CHICAGO (CBS)– Three expressway shootings were reported in less than four hours overnight. The shootings closed parts of three different expressways. The first happened at 10 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound Eisenhower Expressway near Kedzie. A man was shot and rushed to the hospital. Chicago police helped Illinois State Police search the road and found shell casings. All lanes have reopened. Then, around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, gunshots were fired on the Jane Addams Tollway near the Belvidere Oasis. No one was hurt, but the westbound ramp to the oasis is closed as ISP investigate. Just six minutes later, another shooting was reported on the southbound Bishop Ford...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO