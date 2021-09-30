Britney Spears Father Suspended From Her Conservatorship
A major victory has been granted to Britney Spears, whose father Jamie has been suspended from her 13-year-long conservatorship by a Los Angeles judge. Per CBS News, Judge Brenda Perry agreed with a petition from Mathew Rosengart (Britney’s lawyer), and appointed John Zabel, a certified public accountant, to serve as a temporary manager of her finances. The judge said her father’s suspension was in Britney’s best interest and said the ruling was unable to be appealed.kiss951.com
Comments / 0