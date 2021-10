Beloved Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful combines music, art, and collaboration in a way that inspires the mind and brings us together. Since its inception in 2013, Life Is Beautiful has taken over Downtown Las Vegas for three days to bring a blend of music, art, comedy, and more unique experiences for those in attendance. Each year has proven to be better than the last, but there was something extra special about their more recent edition. So much of the festival seemed familiar, yet it was different as well, and after a year without this fantastic experience due to the pandemic, my excitement to return was at an all-time high.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO