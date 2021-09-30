CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Here's how Capitols coach Tommy Upton, hired to grow players, tried to develop himself in an unwanted gap year

By Todd D. Milewski
madison
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot you don’t get to experience when you’re forced to sit out an entire season. Tommy Upton even missed the losses. The Madison Capitols didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of pandemic restrictions in Dane County that wouldn’t let them have fans in attendance. Players were moved to other United States Hockey League teams to continue their individual development.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Michigan State
Dane County, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
State
Texas State
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Bob Suter
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy