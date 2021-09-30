Here's how Capitols coach Tommy Upton, hired to grow players, tried to develop himself in an unwanted gap year
There’s a lot you don’t get to experience when you’re forced to sit out an entire season. Tommy Upton even missed the losses. The Madison Capitols didn’t play in the 2020-21 season because of pandemic restrictions in Dane County that wouldn’t let them have fans in attendance. Players were moved to other United States Hockey League teams to continue their individual development.madison.com
