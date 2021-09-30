CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Sopwell House

luxurytraveldiary.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked in the Hertfordshire countryside, just north of London in the UK, you’ll find the gorgeous Sopwell House. If you somehow don’t fall for the endless grounds, the exceptional cuisine, and the luxurious guest rooms, you are guaranteed to be obsessed with the stunning Spa. Wherever you decide to travel...

www.luxurytraveldiary.com

Sunderland Echo

Review of Fern at Jesmond Dene House, where an autumn feast awaits

There can be few places that offer a more gloriously autumnal dining experience than Jesmond Dene House. As the name of its restaurant, Fern, would suggest this boutique hotel is perennially popular, but it’s an experience that’s all the more atmospheric with the turning leaves of autumn. Welcomes are warm...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Gagarine review – teenage dreams on a doomed Paris housing estate

This terrific first feature from Fanny Liatard combines psychogeography with fantasy to create something rather unusual and lovely. For teenager Youri (Alseni Bathily), his home and community in the vast Cité Gagarine housing complex on the outskirts of Paris is his support network and de facto family. Along with his best friend, he battles to save the buildings from demolition.
WORLD
cntraveller.com

Glenmorangie House, Scotland review

The 17th-century farmhouse turned intimate country house hotel of whisky great, Glenmorangie Distillery is now hosting guests in new-look maximalist interiors where each individually styled room represents an element of the distillery’s whisky production. This newly designed property in a storied corner of the Scottish Highlands provides the enthralling setting for gastronomic dinner parties and sensorial whisky-tasting sessions.
WORLD
piratesandprincesses.net

Review of Welcome to sCarey HHN30 House At Universal Orlando

During my first ever trip to Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), I was part of a private RIP tour. This was an excellent way to enjoy the event and now I’m officially pampered regarding HHN, but that is my issue. During the RIP tour, I enjoyed a buffet at Café La Bamba. Following that, I enjoyed the Beetlejuice and Haunting of Hill House mazes/houses. There was an excursion to shoot some aliens at MIB: Alien Attack because during an RIP tour, you can also enjoy some of the attractions with front of line access.
LIFESTYLE
piratesandprincesses.net

HHN 30 “The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin” House Review

One of the symbols of the Autumn season and Halloween is a pumpkin. Universal Orlando has become known for their excellent use of pumpkins in their Halloween Horror Nights scare zones. This year, the scary use of pumpkins has moved to an original house for Halloween Horror Nights 30 (HHN30) and it’s possibly the best house, called The Wicked Growth: Realm of the Pumpkin.
LIFESTYLE
luxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Deals At The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas

The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas, is edged by turquoise waters lapping white sand beaches, trimmed in emerald jungle, and is a haven in which the world’s most discerning travelers have made their home for generations. In this article, we share how to snag the best deals, offers and discounts at this incredible resort.
TRAVEL
Observer

Trusted House Sitters Brand Review: What You Need to Know

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. So many of us long to travel the world, to experience...
ANIMALS
cntraveller.com

First in: Cameron House review, Loch Lomond, Scotland

For its winning combination of epically inspiring scenery and facilities so abundant and convenient that you need not have any inspiration of your own. Hotel address: Cameron House, Loch Lomond, West Dumbartonshire G83 8QZ. Website: cameronhouse.co.uk. Phone number: +44 1389 310777. Price from: £265. Set the scene. On the bonnie,...
WORLD
wrde.com

Rehoboth Beach Streetscape Open House Reviews Concept Designs

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is slowly starting to become a reality for the city. Months of planning, designing and preparation is leading up to what could be the final project design. As the city of Rehoboth Beach is calling it, a face lift for Wilmington and Baltimore Avenue.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From These Hotels, Starting Oct. 15

Hawaii has enacted some of the strictest restrictions throughout the pandemic, from a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the islands before the vaccine rollout to the current 10-day quarantine for any unvaccinated people who won't get tested for COVID. Governor David Ige has been urging travelers to delay visiting, as Hawaii deals with an accelerated surge of COVID cases and a lack of available health care resources, and it's clear the state is not afraid to get tough on unvaccinated visitors. Now, Hawaii is becoming even less hospitable to tourists who haven't gotten their COVID shots, with many major hotels in the state cracking down on unvaccinated guests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Lakefront beauty is back on the market at a discounted price

This listing price of this beautiful lakefront home has been reduced by $90,000. Sitting on over an acre, with a private dock that looks out over Lake Helen, its extra-sized yard has lots of room for playing. In addition to a new roof this year and a new AC in 2020, it features a split-plan layout, with a downstairs master bedroom. With its current mixed-use zoning, this special home could be used as a bed and breakfast, with three bedrooms as rentals, one as the owner’s suite and one for an office. With the additional purchase of the business, it will include all licensing, including the restaurant and the beer and wine. The quaint town of Lake Helen – also known as "The Gem of Florida," with that Mayberry feel and not a single stoplight – offers easy access to Interstate 4, Blue Spring State Park, the St. Johns River and the beach.
LAKE HELEN, FL
Only In Arkansas

Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel

The only thing better than spending a day in close proximity to a waterfall, is spending the night near one – and you can do just that at Longbow Resort! Offering an unforgettable escape, the resort boasts several cabins – all of which incorporate the beautiful Ozark landscape into their interiors and one of which […] The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Arkansas Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARKANSAS STATE
Paste Magazine

Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Review

It genuinely is a shame that among a certain, large segment of the American whiskey-drinking public, there still exists a perception that scotch whiskies—and malt whiskey by extension—all taste roughly the same. The irony is of course that most bourbon brands are quite closer to one another in flavor profile than one scotch whisky is to another, precisely because there are more variables in play—is this malt whisky dram peated, or unpeated? Has it been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, or a sherry hogshead? Has it absorbed the coastal air, or been kept far up in the hills? And the complexities only become more apparent when whiskies from many distilleries are blended together, which is likewise uncommon in American whiskey. And yet, sadly, there are still copious numbers of bourbon drinkers out there who hear “scotch” and simply think “oh, that smoky whisky?”
DRINKS
Robb Report

First Look: Virginia’s Historic Keswick Hall Reopens After a Multi-Year Makeover

As often happens during the lead-up to a milestone birthday, a grande dame has just had some serious work done. Now—on the cusp of turning 110—an icon of the Virginia social and hospitality scenes is ready for the big reveal: Keswick Hall has officially reopened. Not that the 1912 Italianate beauty beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains will be unrecognizable to longtime admirers, of whom there are legions, dating back to when the place was a thriving golf and country club and, later, a luxury boutique hotel. (There are so many layers and eras to the property, which started out as a...
VIRGINIA STATE

