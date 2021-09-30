New MMZ1608-HE Chip Beads Improve Bonding Strength Between Terminal Electrode and Plating

Redmond, Wash. -- September 27, 2021 -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for the automotive industry, announces that it will present at Intelligent Lighting & Displays 2021--a free, half-day virtual event organized by Automotive IQ that brings together experts to discuss trends and applications of light inside and outside the car of tomorrow. The web event will be broadcast live on Tuesday, October 5, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) (15:00- 18:30 Central European Time (CET)) with presentations from Matt Scholz, Automotive Business Leader at Radiant, and subject matter experts from Dow, Groupe PSA, and Arrival. Scholz will kick off the broadcast presenting Session One “Characterizing the Effects of Windshields on Head-Up Displays: New Demands for Visual Inspection” from 9:00 to 9:50 A.M. ET (15:00 to 15:50 CET), including a 30-minute presentation followed by an audience Q&A session.
