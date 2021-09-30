CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New MMZ1608-HE Chip Beads Improve Bonding Strength Between Terminal Electrode and Plating

By TDK-Lambda Americas Inc.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
 6 days ago

Compatible with high durability soldering in 150℃ environments. DC resistance max between 0.15 to 0.5 and impedance from 120-1000. Designed for automotive applications such as ECM, ABS, EPS, EV-EHV, inverters and LED headlights. Original Press Release:. TDK Develops Industry’s First High-Reliability Chip Beads for Automotive. September 28, 2021. TDK Corporation...

news.thomasnet.com

ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module with 2500 Watt-Second Capacity

Features a microprocessor and a supercapacitor charge/discharge controller with proprietary firmware. Ideal for industrial applications such as factory, outdoor, vehicle and mobile environments. Original Press Release:. Neousys Technology Announces Their Latest Intelligent Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module, PB-2580J-SA Taipei, Taiwan -- September 30th, 2021 -- Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of...
TECHNOLOGY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New Modular Pull Clamping System for 5-Axis Machining without Tool Interference

Offers quick fixture change with 0.005 mm accuracy. Modular clamp bodies are available in flanged, double and single types. 5-Axis Modular System Combines Locating and Clamping. Fraser, MI -- IMAO Fixtureworks, manufacturer and supplier of workholding components, offers a Modular Pull Clamping System that allows for 5-axis machining without tool...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New High-Power Infrared Lasers Available in 0.3 mm x 0.6 mm Size

SPL UL90 provides better beam quality and compact dimensions. Long-range LiDAR is used to detect objects up to approximately 250 meters away. Designed to meet the stringent requirements of automotive applications. Original Press Release:. OSRAM High-Power Infrared Lasers Available at TTI. Fort Worth, Texas -- September 27, 2021 -- TTI,...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

New IsoMOV Protectors with MOV and GDT Technologies

Available in standard lead-spacing with voltages ranging from 175Vrms up to 555Vrms. Offers extended temperature range, low leakage and high energy handling density. Suitable for industrial and other applications exposed to high surges. Original Press Release:. Long Life Hybrid IsoMOV Protectors from Bourns in Stock at TTI. Fort Worth, Texas...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

SCHURTER Applies UKCA Mark To All CE Marked Products

Santa Rosa, CA September 23, 2021 - SCHURTER has declared conformity with the UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) and has applied the mark to all its CE marked product packaging labels. The newly marked packaging will be rolled out the third week of September 2021, date lots coded 2138 and forward.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Radiant Presents Considerations for Evaluating Windshield Effects on Head-Up Displays at Intelligent Lighting and Displays Online Event

Redmond, Wash. -- September 27, 2021 -- Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of test and measurement solutions for the automotive industry, announces that it will present at Intelligent Lighting & Displays 2021--a free, half-day virtual event organized by Automotive IQ that brings together experts to discuss trends and applications of light inside and outside the car of tomorrow. The web event will be broadcast live on Tuesday, October 5, from 9:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET) (15:00- 18:30 Central European Time (CET)) with presentations from Matt Scholz, Automotive Business Leader at Radiant, and subject matter experts from Dow, Groupe PSA, and Arrival. Scholz will kick off the broadcast presenting Session One “Characterizing the Effects of Windshields on Head-Up Displays: New Demands for Visual Inspection” from 9:00 to 9:50 A.M. ET (15:00 to 15:50 CET), including a 30-minute presentation followed by an audience Q&A session.
REDMOND, WA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

RD Rubber Technology Corporation Is Pleased To Announce It Has Renewed Its International Traffic In Arms Regulations (ITAR) Registration Through The Office Of Defense Trade Controls Compliance.

Santa Fe Springs, CA October 2021– RD Rubber Technology Corporation is pleased to announce it has renewed its International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration through the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. ITAR is the U.S. regulation that controls the sale, manufacture, and distribution of defense and space related services and materials included on the United States Munitions List (USML) to govern and control the export of defense and military related technologies to safeguard U.S. national security. “ITAR registration enables RD Rubber Technology Corporation to expand its custom rubber molding services to Aerospace, Military, Defense and Government customers” stated Greg Sallee, RD Rubber’s President. “RD Rubber Technology Corporation provides compression, transfer and injection molding services to produce custom engineered products including seals, O-rings, gaskets and grommets while remaining compliant with the strictest requirements for national security.”
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD Celebrates Grand Opening of India Office

Anguil is thrilled to announce the official inauguration of the Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD headquarters in India. Since 1978, Anguil has been a burgeoning leader in the global air and water pollution control markets. In response to increased demand for its environmental technologies and services, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. (Anguil) formed a wholly owned Indian subsidiary, Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD, in June of 2020. Since formation, Anguil’s Indian office has been busy leveraging well-established partnerships and building on a favorable reputation based on several existing installations throughout India. Anguil is now thrilled to announce that the growing India team has officially inaugurated the new the Anguil Environmental Systems Private LTD headquarters located in Gujarat.
ENVIRONMENT
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

EEC Partners with Motorsolver to Provide Electric Motor

Lancaster, PA (September 29, 2021) – Electron Energy Corporation (EEC), a vertically integrated rare earth magnet supplier, and Motorsolver, a leader in electric machine design, announce the availability of custom designed permanent magnet motors and related components from the newly created EEC Motorsolver business unit. By combining EEC’s ability to...
Digital Trends

This solar generator is so cheap today everyone should buy one

If the past two sultry summers taught us one thing, it’s that we never want to be without power — for air conditioning, other appliances, and devices — especially when we need it most. That in itself is a great reason to browse these generator deals. And right now at Amazon, you can score $150 off this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator. It’s down to only $500, and then there’s a coupon to get an extra $50 off its original price of $600. Never be without power again with this amazing deal.
AMAZON
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
Jano le Roux

Experts Say: America's shortage crisis is knocking on door

It isn’t just toilet paper. Experts warn many products will be hard to find, especially the staples of family life. It is a problem in a reality where America is depending on other countries. Fear is fear, and these empty shelves are feeding that panic. Christmas is approaching, but will America be able to get gifts, turkeys, and Christmas trees in time?
Vice

Activists are Designing Mesh Networks to Deploy During Civil Unrest

Imagine waking up and checking your phone after several evenings of mass demonstrations. You try scrolling through your Twitter feed, but it won’t load. You turn your router off and on to no avail. You try texting a friend to complain, but the message fails to send. Frustrated, you walk outside. People scattered along the sidewalk look as disoriented and confused as you feel—except for police officers and the National Guard, who are forcefully telling everyone to immediately return to their homes over a loudspeaker.
PROTESTS
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH

