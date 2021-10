If you're looking for ways to hack your morning shake there's a new (or very old, depending on how you look at it) superfood that can boost your protein intake and add powerful nutrients to your diet, including the elusive B12 and iron. Whether you're sticking to a plant-based diet or just trying to be healthier, duckweed is a tiny aquatic plant that contains some of the biggest nutrient content in any plant food and is a complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids.

NUTRITION ・ 5 DAYS AGO