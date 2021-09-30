CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module with 2500 Watt-Second Capacity

By Neousys Technology America, Inc.
 6 days ago

Features a microprocessor and a supercapacitor charge/discharge controller with proprietary firmware. Ideal for industrial applications such as factory, outdoor, vehicle and mobile environments. Original Press Release:. Neousys Technology Announces Their Latest Intelligent Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module, PB-2580J-SA Taipei, Taiwan -- September 30th, 2021 -- Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of...

