New Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module with 2500 Watt-Second Capacity
Features a microprocessor and a supercapacitor charge/discharge controller with proprietary firmware. Ideal for industrial applications such as factory, outdoor, vehicle and mobile environments. Original Press Release:. Neousys Technology Announces Their Latest Intelligent Supercapacitor-Based Power Backup Module, PB-2580J-SA Taipei, Taiwan -- September 30th, 2021 -- Neousys Technology, an industry-leading provider of...news.thomasnet.com
