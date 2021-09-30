WisEye Morning Minute: DWD Announces $80 Million in Federal Funds to Upgrade UI
On Wednesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Department of Workforce Development announced that it will use $80 million in federal funds to upgrade the state's unemployment insurance system. DWD officials said Madison-based Flexion has been selected for its UI modernization contract, which will entail phased software upgrades and other enhancements over time. The effort is aimed at improving how the state handles UI claims and customer interactions without interrupting claims processing. According to Stacia Jankowski, DWD's UI modernization project manager, the state will be paying Flexion approximately $16.5 million over the four-year contract period.www.wiscnews.com
