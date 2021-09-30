CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nreal Air smartglasses pack AR tech for watching movies and gaming

By Brittany A. Roston
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Nreal has taken the wraps off its new smartglasses, Nreal Air, promising a seemingly futuristic experience combined with the privacy of personal shades. Nreal Air is a pair of sunglasses with built-in augmented reality tech that, the company says, enable wearers to stay entertained with everything from YouTube videos to mobile games and socializing with friends.

The Nreal Air smartglasses will support most Android devices, as well as Apple iOS devices. The model, which features a somewhat chunky but modern style and tinted lenses, offers up to 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD) and up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Despite the tech it packs, Nreal Air has a weight of 77 grams (about 2.7 ounces).

When in use, Nreal Air presents wearers with the equivalent of up to a 130-inch virtual display, essentially presenting a personal theater on which videos can be watched and mobile games can be played. Nreal says it made the Air model primarily for the purposes of entertainment, including a single augmented reality screen that multiple Nreal Air users can view, enabling friends to, for example, watch the same movie at the same time.

In addition to the augmented reality features, Nreal says the Air model sports ergonomic features that allow users to adjust the frames to fit their faces. There is, for example, an adjustable three-step rake system that tilts the lenses to adjust the viewing angle. As well, the frames have elastic temples for an anti-slip fit.

Nreal founder Chi Xu commented on the newly unveiled Air, stating:

Consumers today are seeking lighter, but longer-lasting AR glasses exclusively for streaming media and working from home. For instance, in Korea we’ve found that 78% of our users use Nreal Light to watch streaming content. Nreal Air builds on our Nreal Light offering and furthers our mission to spread AR globally. With Nreal Air, we’ve zeroed in on the perks of a portable movie theater and condensed this into lightweight AR sunglasses with a zero-footprint display, while making it affordable.

Nreal plans to first launch Air in South Korea, Japan, and China in December, followed by a larger rollout to other markets next year. The price hasn’t been revealed yet and will, the company says, be established by “local carrier partners.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
TrendHunter.com

AR-Enabled Arcade Game NFTs

Nolan Bushnell, the founder of iconic video game company Atari, has teamed up with NFT platform MakersPlace to launch 'The Arcade OG Series,' a collection of NFT collectibles powered by Ethereum. Unlike many other NFT collections currently on the market, 'The Arcade OG Series' consists of digital collectibles equipped with...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Nreal unveils lightweight Nreal Air AR glasses for entertainment

Nreal is one of the few companies still standing from the early wave of augmented reality glasses makers. And today it is unveiling the second-generation Nreal Air glasses with big improvements. The goal of the Beijing-based company is to keep moving fast on the leading edge of the technology and...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Nreal Air AR glasses look less dorky and will work with iPhone

If augmented reality (AR) glasses are The Next Big Thing in consumer tech, affordable pricing is going to be key. Nreal, makers of the Nreal Light AR glasses, have announced a new pair called the Nreal Air that not only looks more stylish, but “will retail at a fraction of the price” the company says. The Nreal Light launched last year in Asia and Europe with varying prices in different countries. In Japan, they’re around $670 while the price is closer to $295 in Korea, where the Nreal Light glasses are subsidized by wireless carriers.
ELECTRONICS
protocol.com

With its new AR glasses, China’s Nreal wants to leapfrog the West

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: Nreal is announcing a new pair of AR glasses, and Next Up is turning 1. Chinese AR startup Nreal is back with a new model of glasses: Nreal Air looks even more like a regular pair of sunglasses, while also improving on its predecessor's optics. Both will be key to getting consumers to buy into AR, Nreal CEO Chi Xu told me this week. "We want people to wear this in public," he said.
ELECTRONICS
techgig.com

Nreal launches unique VR based smartglasses

Microsoft's HoloLens, Google Glass , and the Magic Leap One are all augmented reality headsets aimed for consumers and businesses. The. smart glasses are also available, but now the company is offering a simplified, lightweight version that is much more likely to be adopted by the general public. Nreal, a...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Wired Earbuds for Running and Exercise

It may seem like wired devices are fading fast as we move into the future, but there’s still merit and practicality in sticking with a good, old-school wired device, especially when it comes to the best wired earbuds for exercising. So why go wired? Weight can be a heavy factor. Bluetooth and wireless buds mean that the battery and other electronics are in the buds themselves, which may only be minimal, but for long-term listening and small, sensitive ears, can definitely be noticeable (and painful). The battery being inside the buds will also eventually die over time, and some can’t be...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Update: The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently in stock and available to pre-order at Amazon, Argos, the My Nintendo Store, Game, Smyths Toys and Simply Games. Read on for more information. In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said, and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went,...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

VR, AR, wearables, and smart home tech are now mainstream, research says

It wasn’t long ago that virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) headsets, smartwatches, and voice-controlled homes were the fantasies of books and movies. Today, VR, AR, wearables, and smart home tech have passed the early-adoption phase and are all firmly part of the “mass market,” according to research that the International Data Corporation (IDC) shared today. The global research firm predicted that the combined market will hit $369.6 billion by the end of 2021 and grow to $524.9 billion in 2025.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

