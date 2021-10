We are in the health visitor waiting room. Thea, a few months old, is burbling to herself on my lap, while my wife checks her phone. There are three other families waiting, all women by themselves with their babies. We are the only couple in the room, and I feel the eyes on me. I think they are looking at me, knowing I don’t belong, that I am the baby’s aunt or a family friend, not the mother because somehow they can see through me. When it’s our turn, we go into the room where a stranger will weigh and measure our baby. We’re exhausted, we have no family nearby to help out and we’re hoping to get some much-needed advice and support. Instead, the woman looks at us and says, ‘who is the mother?’

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO