Friday afternoon, the NFL announced that they are reinstating WR Josh Gordon, and he will be eligible to play as soon as Week 4. Gordon last played in 2019 for the Seahawks where he hauled in seven catches for 139 yards over the course of five games before he was suspended again for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was expected to return from suspension in December of 2020 before having a setback in his recovery, and the Seahawks didn’t re-sign him this offseason. His best season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he racked up a NFL-best 1,646 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 87 receptions in 14 games.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO