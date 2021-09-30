CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: United: Nearly half facing firing got vaccinated

By The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YnTfE_0cCt6G5500
Virus Outbreak-United Airlines FILE -In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, United Airlines employees work at ticket counters in Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. United Airlines says, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File) (Nam Y. Huh)

DALLAS — United Airlines officials say nearly half the employees facing dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 have gotten their shots.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320. An airline spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the declining number of potential firings shows the company’s policy of requiring vaccinations is working.

“In less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half.”

United announced the vaccine requirement in August. The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Chicago-based United has the toughest vaccination policy among major U.S. airlines. Delta Air Lines is requiring vaccination or weekly testing and will begin charging unvaccinated workers on the company health plan a $200 monthly surcharge starting in November.

American and Southwest have offered incentives for employees to get vaccinated. They haven’t indicated how they’ll comply with President Joe Biden’s order that employers with more than 100 workers require vaccination or weekly testing. Both airlines are based in Texas.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— It's flu vaccine time, even if you've received COVID-19 shots

— UK families see hard times ahead as coronavirus programs end

— Singapore strategy of living with virus raises concern, hope

— Woman who survived 1918 flu, World War II succumbs to virus

___

— See all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PHOENIX — Advocates for Phoenix’s homeless population say a surge in COVID-19 cases requires more medical workers.

The Arizona Republic reports Circle the City and Maricopa County have been operating the Phoenix Inn since May 2020, but it had rarely been full. However, it has reached full capacity of 90 patients several times in recent weeks.

Circle the City, which provides health care services for the homeless, says it needs at least 50 more nurses, physician’s assistants, security guards and other support staff. It hopes to recruit more health care workers with incentives, including signing bonuses and a 401(k) match.

Marty Hames, Circle the City spokeswoman, says the cases are mostly people who are unvaccinated. The organization is hosting vaccine events for the homeless and offering shots at its clinic.

About 58% of Arizona’s eligible population has received one dose of vaccine.

___

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania recorded 12,032 coronavirus cases on Thursday, its highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic.

In the last month, Romania’s infections have risen from about 1,000 cases a day to the record of more than 12,000 reported Thursday. There are 1,364 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, close to the ICU capacity at a national level.

Romania has the European Union’s second-lowest vaccination rate, with just 34% of all adults fully vaccinated. Data published by health authorities indicated between Sept. 20-26, nearly 75% of reported cases and 92% of deaths occurred among unvaccinated people.

Romania, a nation of 19 million, has registered more than 1.2 million confirmed cases and 37,041 confirmed deaths.

___

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has been more successful getting inmates immunized against the coronavirus than its own employees.

About 80% of prisoners in Minnesota have been fully vaccinated, while the immunization rate for corrections employees is just over 65%, according to the department.

Fewer than 60% of staff at Moose Lake and St. Cloud have gotten the shot. At Rush City, it’s fewer than half, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

A mandate took effect this month that requires all Minnesota state employees working in the office or on site be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

Paul Schnell, state corrections commissioner, says his department is testing about 1,400 unvaccinated staff members on a weekly basis. He says the number of positive cases is impacting the staff levels needed to operate the prisons.

___

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Primetta Giacopini’s life began and ended with pandemics.

The 105-year-old California woman was 2 years old when she lost her mother to the flu in Connecticut in 1918. A foster family took her back to their ancestral home in Italy, where she worked as a seamstress until she was forced to flee in 1941 during World War II as Benito Mussolini purged the country of Americans.

She returned to Connecticut, where she worked in a factory grinding steel for the U.S. war effort. She moved to San Jose in the 1970s, remarried and had a daughter, living there until she contracted COVID-19 this month.

She struggled with the disease for a week before she died Sept. 16.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia will make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for all federal government workers.

Vaccination is voluntary in the nation, but the Public Service Department says all federal staff must be vaccinated to ensure smooth delivery of public services.

It says it’s in line with plans to return to full operations following a lockdown since June. The department says nearly 98% of federal government staff have been inoculated. About 1,700 workers, accounting for 1.6% of the total, are unvaccinated.

It says all staff must complete their vaccination by the end of October, unless they are exempt due to medical reasons.

Nearly 62% of the nation’s 33 million people are fully vaccinated. New daily infections have dipped by nearly half from its peak of more than 24,000 last month. Malaysia has registered 2.23 million confirmed infections and more than 26,000 confirmed deaths.

___

HELSINKI — Finland will ease coronavirus restrictions on bars and restaurants in selected areas, including extending hours of alcohol service until midnight, effective Friday.

Minister of Family Affairs and Social Affairs Krista Kiuru tweeted Thursday the ban on singing and dancing in bars and restaurants will be lifted Friday.

However, bars and pubs in Finland are still under certain coronavirus restrictions, including using half of seating capacity and restaurants using 75% of maximum capacity.

Last week, regional authorities in southern Finland announced the remaining gathering restrictions in the southern Uusimaa region, including capital Helsinki, will end Friday.

___

NAIROBI, Kenya — The World Health Organization says just 15 of Africa’s 54 countries have reached the global target of fully vaccinating 10% of their population by the end of this month.

Half of African countries have fully vaccinated 2% or less of their populations. The WHO says almost 90% of high-income countries have met the 10% target set by the World Health Assembly this year.

While vaccine deliveries to African countries have increased 10-fold since June, WHO Africa immunization official Richard Mihigo says deliveries need to more than double by the end of the year to reach the WHO target of fully vaccinating 40% of the population by then.

Mihigo says about 900 million doses are needed. He says African countries have received more than 200 million vaccine doses so far and administered over 70% of them. Just 4% of Africa’s population of 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated.

___

NEW YORK — A survey of Americans on President Joe Biden’s plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 finds a deep and familiar divide: Democrats are overwhelmingly for it, while most Republicans are against it.

With the highly contagious delta variant driving deaths up to around 2,000 per day, the poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that overall, 51% say they approve of the Biden requirement, 34% disapprove and 14% hold neither opinion.

Sixty-four percent of vaccinated Americans say they approve of the mandate, while 23% disapprove. Among unvaccinated Americans, just 14% are in support, while 67% are opposed. Most remote employees approve, but in-person workers are about evenly divided.

___

MOSCOW — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit a record Thursday for the third straight day, and health authorities reported the highest number of new infections since late July.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 867 deaths, the highest in the pandemic. The previous record on Wednesday stood at 857 deaths.

Officials reported 23,888 new infections on Thursday, the highest daily tally since late July.

Despite the surge, the Kremlin has said no nationwide restrictions are being discussed and stressed it’s up to regional governments to take local measures.

___

VUNG TAU, Vietnam — Vietnam will lift the lockdown in its largest city on Friday, ending nearly three months of restrictions on movement to curb a coronavirus surge.

People in Ho Chi Minh City will be able to leave their homes, but the government will still enforce social distancing and travel in and out of the city will be controlled.

The delta variant infected 770,000 people and killed over 19,000 in three months, with Ho Chi Minh City accounting for the majority of deaths.

Vietnam is speeding up vaccinations by prioritizing big cities and squeezing the shots into a shorter timeframe to get both doses into more people.

Almost half of Ho Chi Minh City’s adults have received both shots, while Vietnam’s overall vaccination rate is low.

___

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
paddleyourownkanoo.com

Delta Air Lines Once Led the Way in COVID-19 Protections But is Now an Anti-Vaxxer’s Dream

“We know how to keep our employees and our customers safe,” replied Dr. Henry Ting, the chief health officer for Delta Air Lines, when asked by CNN host John Berman just over a week ago why Delta wouldn’t follow the lead of United or act on the advice of the White House pandemic task force by issuing a vaccine mandate for its 74,000 strong U.S.-based workforce.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
airlive.net

United to fire almost 600 non-vaccinated employees

United Airlines said Tuesday that 593 of its employees are facing termination for failing to comply with its Covid-19 vaccination policy, one of the strictest mandates for inoculation from a U.S. company. More than 96% of United’s 67,000-person U.S. workforce complied with the vaccine requirement. The deadline to upload proof...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Joe Biden
myv949.com

United Airlines Is Terminating Nearly 600 Employees For Refusing To Comply With Vaccine Mandate

As several employers and the federal government encourage individuals to take the COVID-19 vaccination to help decrease the spread of the virus, some United Airlines employees aren’t on the same page and are against taking the vaccine. As a result, this is putting their livelihood at risk. As 99 percent of United’s workforce has provided proof of vaccination, they have been forced to make a tough decision for the remaining less than one percent of unvaccinated employees.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

United Airlines Faces Lawsuit Brought On By Employee Over COVID Vaccine

DENVER(CBS4) – A Centennial woman is taking United Airlines to federal court. She alleges the airline’s vaccine requirement discriminates against her religion. (credit: CBS) Jaymee Barrington and her lawyers say she is “a devout Christian and holds the strong belief that her God and holy teachings do not permit the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine into her body.” The suit alleges she filed for a religious exemption, but she fears a suspension from work could lead to her termination after being with the company for 30 years. The suit states Barrington learned her exemption couldn’t be accommodated on Sept. 21. United Airlines released the following statement: Safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to vigorously defend our policy – vaccine requirements have been around for decades and have served to keep airline employees and customers safe. And with the pandemic continuing to kill more than 2,000 people every day, we remain convinced that our vaccine policy saves lives. As of today, excluding employees who have submitted exemptions, 98.5% of United’s U.S. employees are vaccinated.
CENTENNIAL, CO
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Security Guards#Delta Air Lines#American#Southwest#Ap
finchannel.com

How many people have died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine?

Last month we published our first statistics on the number of fully vaccinated people who had subsequently died from COVID-19. They showed the risk of death involving COVID-19 was consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations compared to one or no vaccination. However, there has also been some inaccurate speculation about the number of people who have died as a result of an adverse reaction to one of the vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
YourCentralValley.com

California is only state with ‘moderate’ COVID-19 transmission after case rate falls again

California continues to boast the lowest coronavirus rate in the U.S., with the latest data from the CDC showing that the state’s transmission level has decreased yet again. Two weeks ago, California was the lone state where COVID-19 infection rates were considered “substantial,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tiered system measuring […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Vietnam
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
56K+
Followers
71K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy