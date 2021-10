Data: Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosColorado's new 8th Congressional District is ripe for a Republican victory — and a 4–4 split in the state's U.S. House delegation.The intrigue: Colorado is not an evenly split state in terms of partisanship, despite how the final congressional map for the next decade is drawn. Democrats are the dominant party and currently hold a 4–3 advantage in the congressional delegation. President Biden won Colorado by 13.5 percentage points.Both U.S. senators are Democrats.Democrats hold higher ground in terms of voter registration.What they're saying: "Colorado is overwhelmingly Democratic statewide," says Gena Ozols, a political...

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO