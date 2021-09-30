Berlin vote count questioned over election day glitches

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany Election The German national flag waves from the top of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept.27, 2021. Following Sunday's election leaders of the German parties were meeting Monday to digest a result that saw Merkel’s Union bloc slump to its worst-ever result in a national election and appeared to put the keys to power in the hands of two opposition parties. Both Social Democrat Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, the candidate of Merkel's party, laid a claim to leading the next government. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — Numerous election day glitches in the German capital have prompted calls for the result to be scrutinized, with one politician saying Thursday that his party plans to challenge the outcome of the vote.

Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Berlin on Sunday as voters struggled with extra ballot papers for simultaneous federal, state and district elections — plus a city-wide referendum.

Despite the election officially ending at 6 p.m. (1600GMT) voters who were already lined up by then were allowed to cast their ballots.

Some polling stations ran out of ballot papers during the day, while others received ones for the wrong district. This led to a large share of ballots being declared invalid in some polling stations.

The top election official in Berlin state announced her resignation Wednesday.

Martin Sonneborn, a European lawmaker, said Thursday that his satirical party, The Party, would be challenging the vote.

Clarity about whether the voting irregularities affect the outcome isn't expected before the certified vote count is published on Oct. 14.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Germany's election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Guardian

Australia warns China against ‘threat or use of force’ following Taiwan air incursions

The Australian government has raised concerns about China’s increased incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone and warned against “the threat or use of force”. Taiwan has said Beijing sent nearly 150 fighter jets and bombers into its air defence zone over four consecutive days, prompting the US to describe the incursions as “provocative” and “destabilising”. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, described the activity as “threatening”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary 'shocked' that migrants have Covid

WASHINGTON D.C.: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed shock at the recent spike in Delta variant COVID-19 cases among migrants at the U.S. border. During a speech on Monday at the Migration Policy Institute's annual immigration law and policy conference in Washington, he said, "I did not expect to be, in late September, where we are."
IMMIGRATION
