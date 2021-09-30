CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The health care industry's labor shortage is only getting worse

By Alan Goforth
benefitspro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased demands on workers have contributed to a growing shortage of health care professionals that started even before the pandemic. “The health care workforce is burned out following a nearly two-year faceoff against COVID-19,” said John Derse, health care industry leader for Mercer. “The demands placed on health care workers since the start of the pandemic have been unrelenting and overall, this data show that there will not be enough health care workers to fill demand in the near future This impact will be felt by all of us, regardless of where we live or our field of work.”

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Regulations suspended to help Pennsylvania's health care industry

Businesses and the health care industry are breathing a sigh of relief after Pennsylvania Legislators found a way to suspend challenging regulations. Rules that make it harder to provide care during a global pandemic and restrict things like tele-medicine, or remote hiring will be sidelined again, something the Wolf Administration did under a disaster declaration now completed via legislation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Editorial: Supply-chain shortages only made worse with panic

With a pandemic, there are certain things you expect to be problematic. Crowded emergency rooms are not surprising. Doctors telling you to keep your distance and wash your hands? That’s pretty on brand for them. Even the stock market rising and falling with the latest vaccine release or other developments along the way? Makes sense.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Industry#Healthcare Workers
chautauquatoday.com

Borrello Critical of Hochul's Plan to Address Health Care Staffing Shortages

State Senator George Borrello describes Governor Kathy Hochul's plan to address staffing shortages in hospitals and other health care facilities in New York as "tenuous at best." Borrello spoke with WDOE News about Hochul's plan, which includes allowing qualified health care professionals licensed in other states and countries to practice in New York State. Borrello says the process of getting licensing transferred to New York is "onerous"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
McKnight's

Long-term care’s problems are bad and getting worse — but fixable

The long-term care business is hurting: labor shortages, wage pressures, vax mandates, too much Medicaid, too little private pay, value-based reimbursement, MedPAC vs. Medicare and so on and on. What should be done? Every analyst, politician and bureaucrat has a favorite solution, but none has taken hold. The problems remain,...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Vaccine Will Soon "Become Obsolete," Expert Says

The race to see which company would finish creating a COVID vaccine and acquire emergency-use authorization first was tight. Pfizer's COVID vaccine was ultimately the first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in the U.S. on Dec. 11—it was fully approved on Aug. 23—and Moderna's emergency approval followed shortly thereafter on Dec. 18. Johnson & Johnson was approved for emergency use some time later, on Feb. 27. But the differences between these vaccines don't stop there. While Pfizer and Moderna are both administered in two doses, Johnson & Johnson is a one-and-done vaccine. And Pfizer and Moderna are mRNA vaccines, while Johnson & Johnson is a viral vector vaccine. That fact alone could mean the latter is on its way out. Some experts believe that viral vector vaccines will soon disappear, as mRNA vaccines become the main solution to combat COVID and other diseases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
UNR NevadaNews

If vaccinated people can get COVID, why should I get vaccinated?

In our last article we discussed breakthrough infections, which occur when someone who has been vaccinated gets COVID-19. Breakthrough infections lead a lot of people to ask the question, why should I get vaccinated if I can still get COVID-19? The answer is because if you’re vaccinated you will not...
RENO, NV
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is up for some Minnesota health care workers to get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many health systems are requiring them, and Friday is the deadline for employees at Hennepin Health care, Essentia and Allina Health. WCCO spoke to an Allina Health nurse who wished to stay anonymous in fear of employer retaliation. She said the vaccine mandate ignited concerns over losing jobs. She added that she knows a couple of people who will be fired. Fortunately, her religious exemption was approved. “Aborted fetal tissues was used to come up with the COVID injection. As a...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy