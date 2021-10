To count the number of paeans written to Charlotte Gainsbourg’s style is an impossible task. I should know: I’ve been trying since speaking to the actress and musician earlier this autumn. Gainsbourg was born into good taste and in her 50 years has inspired legions to try to capture the authenticity, the freedom, and the self-assuredness of her look. But rather than reflect on all the elements of Gainsbourg’s style, from Balenciaga and Saint Laurent mini dresses to her red-carpet suits, she tells me there is one item so essential to her taste she could not imagine living without it: jeans. And as the daughter of two denim-loving icons — Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg — she’s been wearing good jeans since day one.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO