Video Games

Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition rating surfaces

By Brian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rating for Grant Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has just now surfaced. The game appeared in Korea’s classification database earlier today. Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters were rumored just over a month ago. Based on a Kotaku report, the games have been redone primarily by Rockstar Dundee in Unreal Engine and will feature a mix of “new and old graphics”. The titles will supposedly have updated UI but will hold on to the same classic style. The goal is ultimate to stay true to the PS2-era GTA games as much as possible. Read more about what has been planned here.

#Grand Theft Auto Iii#Rockstar Dundee#Unreal Engine#Ui#Ps2 Era#Korean#Switch
