2022 Bangkok Art Biennale announces curators and theme

By ArtReview
artreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exhibition is scheduled to open on 22 October 2022, with the title ‘CHAOS : CALM’. The curatorial team and theme for the upcoming third edition of the Bangkok Art Biennale – slated to open on 22 October 2022 in various locations across the Thai capital – has been revealed.

artforum.com

Jordan Carter Joins Dia Art Foundation as Curator

New York’s Dia Art Foundation has announced that Jordan Carter will be joining the institution as curator. Carter, an associate curator at the Art Institute of Chicago since 2017, will assume his post at Dia in December, following the November opening of “Ray Johnson c/o,” which he co-organized with curator Caitlin Haskell at the Art Institute of Chicago.
MUSEUMS
stardem.com

Studio B Art Gallery announces October exhibit

EASTON — Join Studio B Art Gallery for the opening of the fall exhibit “Enchanting Eastern Shore” on Oct. 1. The gallery’s “Enchanting Eastern Shore” exhibit opens during the First Friday Gallery Walk, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. New artwork by the gallery’s talented artists will be unveiled during the special reception. Selected works of art will feature scenes of beauty from all over Maryland’s Eastern Shore. The opening will include a meet and greet with gallery artists, refreshments, and great conversations about art and technique.
EASTON, MD
artreview.com

Documenta 2022 artist list revealed

Participants include Hamja Ahsan, Jimmie Durham, Asia Art Archive, Black Quantum Futurism and The Nest Collective. The artist list for the 2022 edition of Documenta has been revealed by its curators, the art collective ruangrupa – the news was announced in the German magazine Asphalt, published in support of the poor and homeless.
VISUAL ART
Eugene Tan
artreview.com

Seoul MediaCity Biennale 2021: the Art of Escapism

This simulated getaway is frequently bitter-sweet, even melancholic, punctuated by radiant bursts of optimism and rebellion. After more than 18 months of coronavirus purgatory, we could all use a getaway. And just in time (actually, one year delayed, but never mind), the 11th Seoul Mediacity Biennale has arrived, ‘inspired by ideas of escapism’, as its introductory text says. Entering the Seoul Museum of Art, you are greeted by a gargantuan, pixelated wall painting of a mountainous landscape by Minerva Cuevas. A solitary figure is perched on a high rock above the clouds. It looks like pure bliss. On a small screen hanging before it, two actors are kissing with abandon on a beach, as the camera swirls around them – a 1995 restaging of a shot in Brian De Palma’s Body Double (1984) by Brice Dellsperger, who stars in drag, as part of his ‘Body Double’ series of film remakes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Observer

Frevo Showcases Khari Turner and Destinee Ross-Sutton in Art Curator Series

Fresh off a successful auction at Christie’s and a sold-out show at the Ross-Sutton Gallery, artist Khari Turner unveiled five new paintings at restaurant-cum-gallery, Frevo, earlier this month. The show, “Saving Room 4 More,” which will be on display until November 30, has been curated by gallerist and art advisor Destinee Ross-Sutton, in Frevo’s first Art Curator Series. The paintings were made for the restaurant, and the artwork, set menu, and wine pairings are meant to be experienced fluidly, with the textures and colors of the paintings mimicking the dishes on the tasting menu.
VISUAL ART
So Md News.com

AAM curator shares the behind-the-scenes work in curating an art exhibition

EASTON — The backstory to pulling together an exhibition like “Close Introspection: From Picasso to Kusama,” currently on display at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, is as interesting as the exhibition itself. The exhibition features works by critically acclaimed mid-to-late 20th century and contemporary artists, including Helen Frankenthaler, Judy...
EASTON, MD
Boston Globe

Gardner Museum names writer Hilton Als as visiting curator for performing arts

Hilton Als, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic for The New Yorker magazine, has been named visiting curator for performing arts at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, the museum confirmed Thursday. Als, a theater critic, curator, and author, will be the third person to hold the one-year position. He will...
GARDNER, MA
#Thai
artreview.com

The Art of Thai Comics

One man’s persistence has brought Thailand’s rich comics tradition to light – now we need to connect its spirit of critique and independence to current times. Belgian comics scholar Nicolas Verstappen began sifting through Thai comics five years ago. Plenty of time, you would think, to discover if Thailand had a comics canon worthy of comparison to the totemic Anglo-American, French-Belgian and Japanese traditions. However, due to a lack of local knowledge and of archives predating the 1980s, the process proved slow going. Several years passed, during which he scoured markets, libraries, antiquarian bookstores and online groups without much luck, until, just before the scheduled completion of the book he was working on, published this month as The Art of Thai Comics, the breakthrough came. ‘My Tutankhamen’s tomb: more than a thousand comic strips, cut from 1930s newspapers and bound together, were found in boxes during the reordering of an attic,’ he writes with palpable relief. ‘There lay almost the complete comics production of Sawas Jutharop and Jamnong Rodari, with early works by Prayoon Chanyawongse and Tookkata.’
COMICS
Highsnobiety

INNERSECT 2021 Announces Jerry Lorenzo as Co-Curator

Founded in 2017 INNERSECT has quickly become one of the world's most influential fixtures on the streetwear and style calendar, with the 2019 edition racking up over 66,000 visitors over just three days. This year, INNERSECT is turning things up a notch. For its 2021 edition, East Asia's leading art, fashion, and culture event has tapped Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo as its first-ever co-curator. Together, they will present a deep, immersive experience that promises to take visitors to the heart of the most thought-provoking aspects of culture today.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Red and Black

Georgia Museum of Art curators nurture appreciation for art in Athens

Across the railroad tracks in the University of Georgia’s east campus at 90 Carlton St. is the Georgia Museum of Art. Housing more than 17,000 objects of American, European and Asian origin, the museum holds the title of the official art museum of the state of Georgia, according to the museum’s website.
MUSEUMS
China
AFP

Serge Gainsbourg snap is highlight of AFP photo auction

A photo of French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg burning a bank note during a 1984 television broadcast was the star lot of an auction Sunday of selected images from AFP's photo archives dating back decades. Prints of daily life across five decades but also of war, sport and stars from the glitzy worlds of music, cinema, fashion and art also went under the hammer at a Parisian events space and online.
PHOTOGRAPHY
kcstudio.org

Nerman Announces the Appointment of JoAnne Northrup as the New Executive Director and Chief Curator

“JoAnne’s extraordinary curatorial experience, keen eye, intellectual fervor and generosity of spirit will be invaluable to the museum, college and community.”. Johnson County Community College is pleased to announce the appointment of JoAnne Northrup as the new Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art. Northrup succeeds Bruce Hartman, who retired from this position Dec. 31, 2020, following a 30-year career at JCCC that included the establishment of the Museum in 2007. Northrup began her new role Aug. 2.
KANSAS CITY, MO
duke.edu

Reading Black Art Guest Curator: Richard J. Powell

See Powell’s book recommendations, within Reading Black Art, a non-exhaustive collection of resources on art, art history and visual culture of the African Diaspora. Richard J. Powell, a recognized authority on African American art and culture (and a frequent lecturer and media commentator on this topic both in the United States and abroad), has organized numerous art exhibitions, most notably: The Blues Aesthetic: Black Culture and Modernism (1989); Rhapsodies in Black: Art of the Harlem Renaissance (1997); To Conserve A Legacy: American Art at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (1999); Back to Black: Art, Cinema, and the Racial Imaginary (2005); and Archibald Motley: Jazz Age Modernist (2014). Among the major museums where his curated exhibitions have been presented are the Phillips Academy’s Addison Gallery of American Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the New Orleans Museum of Art, London’s Whitechapel Art Gallery, and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
VISUAL ART
independentnews.com

Livermore Art Association Announces Late Spring Art Show Winners

The Livermore Art Association has announced the winners of its Late Spring Art Show, which was held this month at the Bothwell Arts Center. Oil/Acrylic: First place, Melissa Mandegarian, “Pillar Point Sunset;” second, Kathleen Hill, “Flutter;” third, Diane Rodriguez, “Golden Gate;” honorable mentions, Nova Starling, “Maya Lin Confluence,” and Chandana Srinath, “Dancing Birds.”
LIVERMORE, CA
insidevancouver.ca

Vancouver Biennale: Sparking Conversation with Public Art

Standing by the fourteen cast-bronze figures that make up A-maze-ing Laughter at English Bay, you can’t help breaking into smiles and laughter. The 8-foot tall statues stand frozen in merriment, their mouths open wide and their eyes shut as they revel in whatever they find so amusing. The work by...
VISUAL ART
theavtimes.com

Musical acts announced for Kaleidoscope: Art & Music Festival

PALMDALE – The fifth annual Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, a unique event that celebrates the arts in the high desert, has announced its lineup of musical performers when it returns to the Palmdale Amphitheater next month. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
PALMDALE, CA
Pen City Current

FMAAA announces Art-In-Central-Park winners

FORT MADISON – Fort Madison Area Arts Association’s annual art fair in Central Park was by all accounts a success this year. We had a nice cross section of artists on hand and the weather was gorgeous – not a raindrop in sight and a beautiful breeze. The artists received...
FORT MADISON, IA

