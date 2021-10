So far, three advance child tax credit payments have gone out to millions of families, with the next one scheduled for Oct. 15. However, each payment has come with its own set of problems, and waiting for live assistance from the IRS to get answers isn't easy. If you're experiencing an issue with your checks, you might want to opt out of the remaining monthly payments using the Child Tax Credit Update Portal. But you'll have to act fast: The deadline is Monday, Oct. 4, 9 p.m. PT.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO